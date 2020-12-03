Experienced Tigers squad looking to better last year's win tally

Fremont will be looking to improve in its second season under head coach Joe Tynon after last year’s 2-21 performance.

“We are really excited about this group,” Tynon said. “Last year a lot of these guys were young and not experienced. Now this year, we return a lot of guys that have experience. We’ve gotten bigger, faster, stronger.”

With a bulk of the Tigers rosters coming over from the football team that saw that program reach new heights, Tynon has seen that success start to transfer over to the hardwood.

“Any time you have a good football season, it transfers into a good basketball season,” Tynon said. “It brings a little different energy to the floor. Having success and having the leadership that we have this year has been very uplifting.”

The Tigers win need that experience as they look to replace two of their top three scorers from a year ago.

“I think the biggest thing is offensively and defensively we will be much improved,” Tynon said. “We will be a lot more competitive and give ourselves a lot more opportunities to win a lot more games.”