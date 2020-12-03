Experienced Tigers squad looking to better last year's win tally

Fremont will be looking to improve in its second season under head coach Joe Tynon after last year’s 2-21 performance.
“We are really excited about this group,” Tynon said. “Last year a lot of these guys were young and not experienced. Now this year, we return a lot of guys that have experience. We’ve gotten bigger, faster, stronger.”
With a bulk of the Tigers rosters coming over from the football team that saw that program reach new heights, Tynon has seen that success start to transfer over to the hardwood.
“Any time you have a good football season, it transfers into a good basketball season,” Tynon said. “It brings a little different energy to the floor. Having success and having the leadership that we have this year has been very uplifting.”
The Tigers win need that experience as they look to replace two of their top three scorers from a year ago.
“I think the biggest thing is offensively and defensively we will be much improved,” Tynon said. “We will be a lot more competitive and give ourselves a lot more opportunities to win a lot more games.”
At the forefront of Fremont’s offense will be juniors Carter Sintek and Micah Moore. Sintek led the team in scoring as a sophomore with 11.8 points a night while Moore was just outside of averaging double-figures at 8.8 points per game.
Senior Carter Richmond will see an expanded role after playing in all 23 games a year ago along with fellow seniors big man Mark Mendoza, listed at 6’5”, and Sam Gifford.
Junior Drew Sellon rejoins the squad after not playing basketball last season.
“He has been really fun and exciting in practice,” Tynon said. “Not only does he bring some more offensive punch, but his athleticism is going to help us on the defensive end.”
During Tynon’s first year as the head coach, Fremont looked to go up-tempo on offense, which allowed the Tigers to average 58 points per game.
“We scored 60 points a game, but we gave up 80 something,” Tynon said
This season, Fremont is focusing on the defensive end of the court while trying to maintain it’s offensive output.
“We switching that gear where now offensively we are in a spot where we want to keep improving, but defensively we’ve got to get better,” Tynon said.
Fremont begins its winter campaign Thursday, at home against Millard West. Tip-off is set for 8:15 p.m. at the Fremont Middle School.
2020-21 Fremont Schedule
Dec. 5—Northwest
Dec. 11—at Grand Island
Dec. 12—Omaha Benson
Dec. 18—Omaha Burke
Dec. 19—at Papillion-LaVista
Jan. 5—Columbus
Jan. 9—at Lincoln East
Jan. 14—at Lincoln Southwest
Jan. 16—Creighton Preparatory School
Jan. 22—Lincoln Southeast
Jan. 29—Norfolk
Jan. 30—at Bellevue East
Feb. 2—at Omaha Northwest
Feb. 4—at Lincoln High
Feb. 13—at Kearney
Feb. 19—Lincoln North Star
Feb. 20—at Lincoln Northeast
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!