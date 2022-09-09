Eyler's career night, Cunnings' trio of touchdowns lifts Fremont to first win

You’d be forgiven if you didn’t immediately peg Fremont’s Brooks Eyler as a Class A bell cow running back.

Coming off the bus at 5-foot-8 and 155 pounds, the sophomore tail back won’t strike fear in the opposition’s defense based on his physical presence.

“I’m not the biggest guy as you can tell,” Eyler said.

But once the pads are on, Eyler has proven to be an elusive target to hit.

“He is hard to see and has really good vision and he cuts on a dime,” said Fremont coach Lee Jennings. “We are really liking the way that he is progressing.”

Eyler put up a career night, rushing for 171 yards and a score to help the Tigers claim its first victory of the year 25-6 over Lincoln Northeast Friday night at Heedum Field.

“It was a physical Northeast team, one of the more physical Northeast teams that we’ve seen in the last few years and they did a good job of taking away some of our stuff, especially with Hudson (Cunnings) in the run game,” Jennings said.

Eyler put Fremont on the board on the Tigers' opening drive, slipping and sliding his way through the Rockets' defense for a 17-yard score and a 6-0 lead at the five minute, five seconds mark of the first quarter.

“I saw a hole open up, had to wait a little bit, but it opened up and then I just followed my blockers,” Eyler said.

Coming into week three, the Tigers run game was predicated on the success of quarterback Cunnings’ legs with the running back position still mostly unsettled.

“Coming out of fall camp, we weren’t real sure what the rotation was going to look like, but Brooks has really come around and done a great job,” Jennings

Eyler has seen his work load increase exponentially, rising from six carries in the opener to 29 against the Rockets four weeks into the season.

“Not really to start with,” Eyler said on expecting the bulk of the carries at the start of the year. “But after the last couple of games, I’ve been expecting it a little more.”

It’s not the first time Jennings has broken in a running back at the varsity level as a sophomore - record-holder Micah Moore - who Eyler is taking over the job from - got his start as a sophomore.

“It’s a progression,” Jennings said. “As we see things develop in practice and with game experience, you have to have the trust that he’s going to do it and he’s gaining our trust more and more every game.”

That trust was on display in the fourth quarter.

After the third quarter came and went without any points on the board, Jackson Cyza stopped Northwest’s best scoring threat to that point with an interception at the Tigers four-yard line.

The first carry got put into the hands of the sophomore, who got the Tigers out from the shadow of their own end zone with a seven-yard scamper.

Ninety-six yards later, Fremont would break a nearly two-quarters long scoring drought as Cunnings found senior Ben Avalo in the back of the end zone on a third down play to extend Fremont’s lead out to 18-0 - the two-point conversion failed.

Cunnings completed the scoring trifecta with a 70-yard pick six to put Fremont’s final points on the board with 2:39 remaining - he punched in a one-yard rushing score early in the second quarter to go along with his passing touchdown.

“He’s all over the place and he’s that type of kid and those are the types of plays that we really expect him to make,” Jennings said.

The Rockets avoided getting shutout with a one-yard touchdown run, set up by a 43-yard pass reception - with less than 30 seconds to play in the game.

Still, Jennings was pleased with his defense which held Northeast off the board for most of the night.

“We’ve really challenged them over the last two weeks to get back to that old Fremont defense that we’ve had in the last few years,” Jennings said.

Fremont plays a rare Thursday night game in week four, traveling to Norfolk on Sept. 15. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.