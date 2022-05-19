'F' is for First - Fremont wins Class A team title with 4x400m championship

OMAHA – The Fremont boys are the kings of Class A track.

The Tigers rode the depth of their middle- and long-distance runners to the top of the team standings with 84 points, holding off challenges from Omaha Central and Lincoln East to secure the Class A crown.

“I can’t say enough about this group of kids,” said Fremont coach Dave Sellon. “The talent level, the commitment level and the commitment to each other and the way they lay it all out on the line, very proud of them.”

Sixty-nine of Fremont’s points came from the middle- and long-distance races spanning from the 400m to the 4x800m relay, with the crew that brought Fremont its 10th boys cross country state title duplicating their efforts on the oval for the track program’s eight state title.

“They were locked in for two days because they were on a mission,” Dave Sellon said.

Going into the final race of the day though, Fremont title was still mathematically unsecured.

The boy’s 4x400m relay team needed just one point, an eighth place finish, in the final race of the state tournament to ensure the Tigers would take home the team title.

Fremont’s senior quartet of Micah Moore, Drew Sellon, Braden Taylor and Tyson Baker went out and got 10 team points instead.

“They wanted to finish the meet the right way and put a stamp on it,” Dave Sellon said. “The splits they ran at the end of a two-day meet in the hot weather, it just tells you what kind of heart they have.”

By the time Baker, the anchor leg of the relay, crossed the finish line, the four seniors had combined for a time of 3:22.68.

“I’m tired, two races yesterday, three races today, I’m exhausted, I know a lot of us are, but winning that four-by-four at the end here with maybe all-class gold, is a good way to cap it off,” Baker said.

The 4x400m relay state title capped the two-day meet that featured two relay titles and two individual titles.

Drew Sellon started the day with Fremont’s first individual championship, winning the pole vault on jumps.

Sellon’s focus coming into the pole Thursday was having a strong first jump at each height. The Tigers senior and Creighton Prep’s Paul Lampert both entered the day with near identical seedings – Sellon clearing 14’6” and Lampert 14’8” in districts – leaving little remove for error in the pursuit of the title.

“I just knew coming into today that I’d have to make all my bars on my first attempt to stay ahead of Paul,” Drew Sellon said.

Sellon started his day with four-straight clears, rising from 13’6” to 14’6” without a miss while Lampert needed three jumps to clear 14’6”.

“When it’s time to start getting things done in the big moment, he’s proven he can get it done,” Dave Sellon said.

Both cleared 15’ on their second attempts before bowing out a 15’6”, leaving Sellon the champion on jumps with 10 team points added to the Tigers haul.

He is the second Sellon boy to win a state title in the pole vault, joining his brother Jake, who also won it in his senior year in 2018.

“That’s pretty special,” Dave Sellon said.

The biggest chunk of points in Fremont’s efforts to claim the title title came in the 800m.

Fremont’s 800m crew, a day after winning the 4x800m relay title, hauled in 18 team points for the Tigers with three runners in the top five.

“That was a big bonus,” Dave Sellon said. “We hoped all three guys could place and we’d get over ten (team points) and maybe some bonus.”

Taylor was the highest placing Tiger, running with eventual champion Gabe Hinrichs of Elkhorn South for the first 600m before settling back for a 1:54.17.

Baker ran solo at the front of the first heat, logging a 1:55.13 as the heat winner, fast enough for third place.

Nolan Miller made a last second push in the second heat, reeling in a pair of runners ahead of him to take fifth in 1:55.65.

Baker followed up his bronze finish with his first gold medal of the day in the 400m.

“I knew I had a chance, I was feeling good after the 800m, and knew if I got off fast enough and hung on at the end, I could come through with the win,” Baker said.

Coming out of lane seven, the senior ran a 49.72. As he crossed the finish line, Baker gave a quick peek to his left and found none of his competitors near the line.

“For the past four years, I’ve been thinking about that moment right there and it’s just how I imaged it,” Baker said.

Fremont got another boast in the team standings from the 1600m, securing a dozen points from a runner-up finish out of Carter Waters and a fifth place finish from Taylor.

Waters made a frantic push on the final lap to erase a five second deficit between him and second place to record a time of 4:18.88.

“I could hear our fans up in the northeast corner, I know they always get rowdy on the backstretch and I knew it was the last race of my high school career, so I wanted to leave it all out there,” Waters said.

Taylor recorded a 4:21.18 to make the podium.

Miller also made a push, but ended up outside the medal range in 13th with a 4:28.90.

Fremont’s final points came from a pair of medal stand appearances from Moore in the 100m and 200m. The senior finished eighth in the 100m finals with a 10.98 and fifth in the 200m in 21.90.

Fremont came into Thursday’s portion of the tournament with 19 teams points after winning the 4x800m relay on Wednesday in addition to Waters and Juan Gonzalez placing in the 3200m.

Hunter Rich also competed Thursday, finishing 23rd in the long jump with his best jump measuring 19’ ¾”.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0