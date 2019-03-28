YUTAN -- Douglas County West won the boys and girls team championships recently at the Yutan Relays.
The Falcons won the girls championship with 83 points while Elmwood-Murdock was second with 78. The host school was third with 67.
For the boys, the Falcons finished with 128 while runner-up Elmwood-Murdock had 70. East Butler placed third with 70.
The Falcons won the girls 400-meter relay in 56.24. Runners were Paxton Paulson, Emmerson Fuglsang-Philipp Charleigh Schonlau and Emma Kroger.
Madelyn Hinrichs of the Falcons won the pole vault by clearing 7-6.
Mead finished sixth overall with 52 points. The Raiders won the 1,600-meter relay in 4:47.32. Jaden Felty, Riley Langemeier, Emily Oldenburg and Rebecca Halbmaier comprised the winning team. Mead's foursome of Felty, Emily Quinn, Kyla Hrdlicka and Langemeier also won the 3,200-meter relay in 12:11.38.
Halbmaier also claimed top honors in the triple jump with a mark of 31-7.
Emma Lloyd led Yutan by claiming championships in the shot put (34-5 1/2) and discus (122-2).
Cedar Bluffs was seventh in the team standings with 22 points. Fenja Siemens of the Wildcats finished third in the high jump by clearing 4-6. Kalley Sukstorf was third in the triple jump (29-6 1/4) and fourth in the long jump (14-10 1/4).
In the boys division, the DC West foursome of Nick Bennett, James Baker, Jack Zimmer and Trevor Seaman finished first in the 3,200-meter relay in 9:12.82.
The Falcons' distance medley team of Ethan Maline, Zach Hall, Ryan McArdle and Matt Allen won the in 12:12.42.
Jack Hodge was a double-event winner for the Falcons. He placed first in the high jump (5-10) and pole vault (14-6). In the latter event, DC West teammates Ethan Reule (11-6) and Caden Scott (9-6) placed second and third, respectively.
Josh Lewis also won a pair of events for the Falcons. He captured first in the discus (154-9) and shot put (43-5 3/4).