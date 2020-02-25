Falcons conclude regular season with win over Tigers

TEKAMAH--Douglas County West controlled the second half and beat Tekamah-Herman 80-63 Friday night in both team's regular-season finale.

DC West jumped out to a 25-14 lead at the end of one quarter but T-H worked to pull within six, 43-37, at the half.

The Falcons, though, outscored the Tigers 37-27 in the second half to get the win.

Four players for DCW scored in double figures led by Chase Jones who scored 19 points. Sophomores Zach Spanke and Brody Travis ended with 18 points apiece and Kyle Marick added 10 points in the win.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-648-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Spanke led the team with seven rebounds and Marick added a team-high seven assists.

Sophomore Brock Rogers scored a game-high 25 points for T-H behind six 3-pointers. Jed Hoover, also a sophomore, added 16 points. Junior Dylan Chatt led the team in both rebounds and assists with six and seven respectively.

DC WEST 80, TEKAMAH-HERMAN 63