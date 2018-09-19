The Douglas County West boys and Fort Calhoun girls won team championships Monday at the Ashland-Greenwood Cross Country Invitational at Camp Carol Joy Holling.
The Falcons finished with 43 points. Nick Bennett paced DC West by placing sixth in 19:11.89. Caden Scott was eighth in 19:21.17 while Ryan McArdle was 12th in 19:39.06. Will Maca was 17th in 20:10.55.
Fort Calhoun was the runner-up with 47 points.
for the girls, the Pioneers finished with 22 points while Wahoo Neumann was second with 44. The Falcons were third with 48.
Maddie Wilt of DC West won the race in 22:39.89.