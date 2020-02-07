Douglas County West outscored Ashland-Greenwood 20-10 in the fourth quarter but it wasn't enough as A-G held on for a 56-43 win Friday night in girls basketball action.
Junior Kiara Libal scored a game-high 27 points in the win.
The Falcons were led by Ellie Mccrville who scored 17 points. Avery Wright added 13 points for DCW.
ASHLAND-GREENWOOD 56, DC WEST 43
|DC West
|10
|3
|10
|20
|--
|43
|Ashland-Greenwood
|15
|19
|12
|10
|--
|56
DC West (12-10)--Guardipee 6, Mccarville 17, Fuglsang-phillipp 7, Wright 13.
Ashland-Greenwood (11-10)--Tonjes 3, Bergsten 6, Libal 27, vonRuntzell 11, Hatzenbuehler 1, Craven 8.