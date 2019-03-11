LINCOLN — Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur broke to an early lead and Yutan never recovered Saturday afternoon in the Class C-2 boys state basketball final.
Will Gatzemeyer had six points as the Wolverines jumped to an 11-2 lead. They went on to defeat the Chieftains 54-42 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
“Give BRLD credit,” Yutan coach Justin Petersen said. “They’ve got guards, they’ve got bigs. They just stressed us today. We couldn’t get into our offensive flow today and a lot of that was because of them.”
The Wolverines led 14-8 after one quarter and used a 9-3 run, including four points from Jaxon Johnson, in the second period to extend the lead to 27-16 at halftime. The 6-foot-4 Johnson and 6-4 sophomore teammate Dylan Beutler created problems for the Chieftains all afternoon.
“Their inside bigs got us when we tried to help on defense, and although they don’t shoot much outside of the five-feet range, they made baskets and got rebounds and stopped our shots,” Petersen said.
The Wolverines looked like they were going to blow out the Chieftains in the third quarter. BRLD scored nine-straight points — capped by a Lucas Vogt steal and layup — to go up 36-16 before Yutan rallied.
The Chieftains got the deficit down to eight and had a chance to get closer, but Vogt and Beutler had blocks on a possession. The Wolverines then raced down the court where Beutler scored to push the lead back to 42-32 with 5 minutes left.
“Defense is what got us here,” BRLD coach Cory Meyer said. “Every game, if we don’t play good defense, we’re going to lose. They say defense wins championships and they are right about that. It takes a team effort, it can’t just be one individual.”
That defense limited Yutan to 36.2 percent shooting from the field (17 of 47). The Wolverines shot 51.4 percent (19 of 37).
Johnson led BRLD with 15 points and 11 rebounds. Gatzemeyer added 13 points while Vogt finished with nine points, seven assists and four steals. Beutler had nine points and 11 rebounds.
In only its third year as a co-op, BRLD has a state championship.
“What’s nice is this isn’t just for us,” Meyer said. “This is for both schools, all four communities, our fans. It’s huge.”
Brady Timm led the Chieftains, 23-6, with 10 points while Trey Knudsen and Will Hays added nine apiece. Colby Tichota chipped in seven points and nine rebounds. Timm and Hays had three assists each.
Box Score
BRLD 14 13 11 16 — 54
Yutan 8 8 8 18 — 42
BRLD — Will Gatzemeyer 5-5 2-2 13, Dylan Beutler 3-9 3-4 9, Lucas Vogt 4-12 1-2 9, Darwin Snyder 2-4 0-0 5, Jaxon Johnson 5-7 5-11 15, Nick Ronnfeldt 0-0 1-2 1, Brayden Anderson 0-0 2-2 2. Totals: 19-37 14-23 54.
Yutan — Trey Knudsen 3-11 2-2 9, Brady Timm 4-17 0-0 10, Clayton Nelson 2-2 0-0 4, Colby Tichota 3-7 1-3 7, Jason Simon 1-3 0-1 3, Will Hays 4-7 0-1 9. Totals: 17-47 3-7 42.