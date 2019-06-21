OMAHA -- The First State Bank Reserves went 3-0 recently while capturing the Omaha South Tournament championship.
The Reserves, 9-3, opened the tournament with an 11-8 win over Omaha Central.
Caleb Herink earned the victory on the mound while Brady Millard and Andrew Tullis also pitched. Carter Sintek led the offense by going 4-for-4 with three RBI and three runs scored. Teammates Isaac Herink, Cal Janke and Derek Kile had multiple hits.
Andrew Tullis worked five innings and allowed only one run to get the win as the Reserves downed Omaha Gross 10-2.
Ryan Winter worked one inning of relief. Sintek went 1-for-2 with three RBI. Millard and Kile contributed two hits apiece.
In the championship game, Sintek and Winter combined for the shutout as First State beat Lincoln Northeast 5-0.
Sintek pitched 5 2/3 innings and struck out 11. Winter worked the final 1 1/3 innings and struck out three.
Isaac Herink was 2-for-3 at the plate with one RBI and one run scored. Janke, Sintek and Millard had one hit and one RBI apiece.