 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fedde medals for Bergan
0 Comments

Fedde medals for Bergan

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Olivia Fedde secured a medal for the Bergan girls golf team at the Wayne High Metteer Golf Invite Thursday.

Fedde notched a top ten finish with +28, 100, tying with Columbus Scotus’ Avery Dierman for 10th.

Subscribe to The Fremont Tribune and get unlimited access to local sports

Jocelyn Kumm finished in a five-way tie for 19th place with a +33, 105.

Olivia Prauner shot a 114 and Ellie Sendgraff rounded out the team score with a 128.

Bergan finished ninth in the team standings with a 447.

Columbus Scotus’ Cecilia Arndy won the individual title with a +15, 87, leading the Shamrocks to the team title with a 379 team score.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL Week 3 Preview: Miami Dolphins vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News