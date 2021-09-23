Fedde medals for Bergan

Olivia Fedde secured a medal for the Bergan girls golf team at the Wayne High Metteer Golf Invite Thursday.

Fedde notched a top ten finish with +28, 100, tying with Columbus Scotus’ Avery Dierman for 10th.

Jocelyn Kumm finished in a five-way tie for 19th place with a +33, 105.

Olivia Prauner shot a 114 and Ellie Sendgraff rounded out the team score with a 128.

Bergan finished ninth in the team standings with a 447.

Columbus Scotus’ Cecilia Arndy won the individual title with a +15, 87, leading the Shamrocks to the team title with a 379 team score.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0