OMAHA -- Winning a state track gold medal takes talent, but it also takes guts and determination.
Just ask Fremont High School senior Wes Ferguson.
Ferguson won all-class gold medals in the 400 (49.07) and 800 meters (1:52.85) on Saturday at Omaha Burke Stadium. He also joined Lucas Arps, Ross McMahon and Jose Gonzalez on the 1,600-meter relay team that won all-class gold in 3:21.96.
On Friday, the University of Nebraska at Kearney recruit joined Gonzalez, Matthew Klein and Ben Schulz on Fremont's 3,200-meter relay team that placed second to Omaha Creighton Prep in 7:51.16.
Ferguson's performance during the two-day meet helped the Tigers capture the team championship by 24 points over runner-up Lincoln High.
"This is the best way to go out," Ferguson said. "It is all we could ask for and it is what we worked for all season. I couldn't be happier with how the team performed."
Ferguson had one of the most memorable seasons in FHS history, but he did so while battling leg issues.
"He had Achilles problems that basically crept up to his calves," Fremont coach Dave Sellon said. "He would be so sore after racing that he couldn't do much. He didn't do much training on the track. As the season played out, he would get in maybe one good workout in a week and the rest of the time he would be doing a lot of elliptical and cardio machine work so he wouldn't have to be on his feet so much."
Ferguson said he learned to cope with the leg problems.
"It didn't hold me back from achieving my goals, but it did hold me back from being able to run with the team every day," he said. "I pretty much had to do the elliptical five or six days a week. It was pretty annoying, but I did what I had to do."
The issue would get much worse after competing.
"It would usually take a few days to recover after meets," Ferguson said. "I'd be really sore so I'd do the elliptical so it wasn't a big problem."
Sellon and FHS distance coach Sean McMahon hoped Friday's 4x8 and the preliminaries of the 400 wouldn't curtail Ferguson on Saturday. It turned out that there was nothing to worry about.
"I actually felt better than I expected," Ferguson said. "I was definitely on a whole new level of soreness after the 800 (the first race Saturday), but I just had to push through. I didn't have another option. I just decided not to think about it and mentally prepared myself."
Ferguson won the all-class gold as a junior. He had a target on his back all season, but consistently rose to the challenge.
"I think last year definitely helped a bit," he said. "I did feel some pressure and nerves going into the races just because it is my senior year and this is the state meet. I tried to not let it get the best of me. I just wanted to go out and do the best I could."
Leeaaron Berks challenged Ferguson's speed in the 800. The Lincoln High standout bolted out to a lead, but was eventually caught.
"I thought he took it out just a little too fast so I was just trying to stay nice and relaxed," Ferguson said. "I kept him in my sights until I was ready to make my move and that's what I did."
The meet had an hour weather delay prior to the 1,600-meter relay. Fremont had already wrapped up the team championship, but the four seniors on the Tigers' squad weren't about to coast in the final race of their prep careers.
"We wanted to go out the best way possible and that was to win that race," Ferguson said. "We weren't about to go out there and think that we didn't have to try. All of us were experienced and motivated enough that we were ready."
Sellon said Ferguson is someone younger Tigers can emulate.
"He is a thoroughbred competitor," the FHS coach said. "He made the comment Saturday that his legs were sore, but he just ran through it. If you look at pictures of him in the middle of a race, you can tell by the look on his face that he just loves the exhilaration of competition. That factor helps you overcome some of the aches and pains."
Ferguson plans on taking a well-deserved break before preparing for cross country at UNK.
"I'm definitely going to take a decent amount of time off, but hopefully by the middle of the summer or so I can get back to normal running," he said. "That is my goal."
It is scary to think how good Ferguson will be when his legs get healthy.
"We've had a long list of great moments in Fremont track dating back to the 1980s," Sellon said. "His performance this weekend will rank right up there with the great stories in Fremont track legend. It was amazing."