The University of Nebraska at Kearney has tapped its Fremont High School pipeline for another cross country/track standout.
Wes Ferguson, the reigning 800 meters state track all-class gold medalist, has decided to run for the Lopers.
Ferguson made up his mind earlier this month. He also considered Doane and Midland University.
"It was definitely between those three," said Ferguson, who finished 10th overall at the Class A state cross country meet as a senior and helped the Tigers to the team championship. "When I first visited Doane, I thought that was it. But then I changed my mind and went back to Midland. Then it was Kearney and then back to Midland. But in the end, I chose UNK."
UNK has had other Fremont runners compete in recent years. Trevor Wiegert finished his collegiate career in 2018 while Jake Weston is currently a redshirt freshman.
"That definitely played a role in it," Ferguson said. "I know a few people at Kearney. That kind of drove me away from Doane because I didn't know anybody there. Jake was a senior when I was a sophomore and he was a guy I looked up to when he was on our team."
According to the Omaha World-Herald's state charts, Ferguson has the top times in the state in the 400 (49.73) and the 800 (1:57.43). He has joined Jose Gonzalez, Ross McMahon and Lucas Arps to give the Tigers the fastest 1,600-meter relay time so far this spring (3:24.47).
Ferguson has excelled despite batting an Achilles issue this spring.
"It is kind of annoying," he said. "It doesn't allow me to run every single day, which is frustrating, but I'm still able to get my training in. I've been on the Elliptical a lot and I'm definitely happy with the times I've been hitting."
Ferguson is glad that his college decision has been made so he can just concentrate on the stretch run of his senior season.
"I'm definitely glad it is done," he said. "It is a lot of stress off of my shoulders."
The Tigers compete Thursday at the George Anderson Invitational at Omaha North.