Elli Dahl at HAC

Elli Dahl of Fremont High School is a member of the 2019 Nebraska Coaches Association Super-State Team for girls cross country. She is joined by teammates Mara Hemmer and Lucy Dillon. 

 Troy Bracker / Courtesy Photo

Several Fremont High School athletes have been named to the Nebraska Coaches' Association all-state teams.

Junior Alex Bigsby of the Tigers was named to the second team for boys tennis. Teammates Avery Martin and Shane Miller were honorable mention selections.

In girls' cross country, the Tigers had three athletes recognized on the Super State squad.

Sophomore Elli Dahl, the all-class champion at last month's state meet in Kearney was joined by teammates Mara Hemmer and Lucy Dillon.

