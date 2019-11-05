Several Fremont High School athletes have been named to the Nebraska Coaches' Association all-state teams.
Junior Alex Bigsby of the Tigers was named to the second team for boys tennis. Teammates Avery Martin and Shane Miller were honorable mention selections.
In girls' cross country, the Tigers had three athletes recognized on the Super State squad.
Sophomore Elli Dahl, the all-class champion at last month's state meet in Kearney was joined by teammates Mara Hemmer and Lucy Dillon.