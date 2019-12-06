COLUMBUS -- The Fremont High School boys opened the 2019-20 swimming season with a 90-74 win on Thursday night at Columbus.
The Discoverers won the girls dual 110-57.
"We kicked off the season tonight with plenty of amazing swims," Fremont coach Ali Granger said.
The Tigers hit nine state secondary times, two state automatic times and one school record at the meet.
Senior Emma Walz was named the Subway Swimmer of the meet for the girls. She took first place and broke the school record in the 200 IM in a state automatic qualifying time of 2:14.15.
Walz also hit an automatic cut in winning the 100 backstroke in 58.66. Walz also anchored the winning 200 freestyle relay. She combined with Karsen Jesse, Lucy Dillon and Grace Blick in swimming a state secondary time of 1:47.97.
Jesse won the 200 freestyle in 2:08.93 and added a championship in the 500 freestyle with a secondary cut of 5:48.28.
"Karsen swam strong races and pushed herself for great season starting times," Granger said.
Dillon was second in the 100 freestyle (1:05.37) and third in the 100 breaststroke (1:30.81).
For the boys, the 200 medley relay team of Mack Prince, Connor Christ, John Monson and Jack Norris hit a secondary cut while winning the event in 1:49.12.
"These boys swam a strong race and show a ton of promise," Granger said.
AJ Jacobus earned the Subway Swimmer of the Meet for the boys. He won the 200 freestyle in a secondary cut time of 1:55.36.
"He took out his 200 freestyle with almost a lifetime best, and missed his (personal record) from last season by two seconds," Granger said. "He then did it again in his 500 freestyle. Winning that event (5:20.93) and hitting a secondary cut."
Jacobus also anchored both freestyle relays, including the victorious 400 event where he was joined by Monson, Zach Johnson and Jack Norris in recording a time of 3:49.14.
"AJ has his eyes on records ... and showed he is going to be a force this season," Granger said.
Prince picked up a pair of individual wins. He took first in the 100 backstroke with a secondary cut of 58.96. He also recorded a secondary cut while easily winning the 100 freestyle in 51.95.
"Mack is starting out much faster than last season and not far off his lifetime bests," Granger said. "It was exciting to see Mack so strong."
Monson, a freshman, won the 200 IM (2:14.30) and the 100 butterfly (1:00.18).
"John swam strong events for his first high school meet and was a huge asset on the relays," Granger said.
Another freshman, Connor Christ, won the 100 breaststroke with a secondary cut of 1:07.04. He also finished second in the 50 freestyle (25.06).
"There were tons of notable swims tonight on the boys side and many of the younger newcomers dropped time from our time trials, which was exciting to see," Granger said.
The Tigers compete at 4 Tuesday afternoon in a dual at Norfolk.