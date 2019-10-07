COLUMBUS — Fremont High School dominated the boys division of the Columbus Cross Country Invitational Friday.
The Tigers, led by individual winner Owen Wagner, grabbed five of the top six places to win the championship with 16 points. Grand Island was second with 61 while the host school was third with 88.
Fremont coach Sean McMahon said the course was a little soft with considerable wind exposure on the easier parts of the course.
“Neither the course conditions or the (University of Nebraska at Kearney) race on Monday really seemed to affect our guys in any way,” McMahon said. “The varsity pack ran perfectly. We had all seven guys within a few seconds of each other through the majority of the race.”
Wagner won the race in 16:30 while teammate Carter Waters was second in 16:32.
“Carter and Owen sprinting together and taking the lead with 400 (meters) to go really ignited our next few guys,” McMahon said. “Each of them moved up a couple of spots to give us five of the top six places.”
Junior Garcia was fourth in 16:47 while teammates Andrew Blocker (16:49) and Aaron Ladd ((16:49) were next.
You have free articles remaining.
“The time gap between our front two and the trio of Garcia, Blocker and Ladd was by far our best of the year at just 19 seconds,” McMahon said. “That has been an area we have really been working on, and it was great to see it come to fruition today.”
Nolan Miller of the Tigers was 10th in 16:53 while teammate Tyson Baker was 12th in 17:01.
“The meet at Columbus has been great for us year in and year out,” McMahon said. “The timing of a feel-good race where all seven were able to medal and run together just before the championship season is priceless.”
In the junior varsity race, Zac McGeorge of FHS placed first. He was one of seven medalists for the Tigers.
“Zac sat in the front of the pack and bided his time like a professional,” McMahon said. “Like Owen and Carter, he came off the final turn and took over the lead for good.”
The Tigers will compete on Thursday in the Heartland Athletic Conference Meet at the Kearney Country Club.