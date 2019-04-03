BELLEVUE — The Fremont High boys track and field team easily won the Bellevue East Chieftain Invitational on Tuesday.
The Tigers earned 12 medals in the field events and 11 on the track while winning two relay races en route to a team score of 173 points. Omaha Burke was second with 135 points.
Fremont won the 1,600- and 3,200-meter relays. Braden Taylor, Carter Waters, Nolan Miller and Tyson Baker combined to win the 3,200-relay with a time of 8:36.56. Wes Ferguson, Ross McMahon, Matthew Klein and Lucas Arps then won the 1,600-relay with a time of 3:28.56.
In the field, McMahon won the high jump clearing 6-04 and Mark Mendoza won the pole vault with a height of 12-06.
The Tigers earned three medals in each of the throwing events. Tate Moeller won the shot put with a mark of 48-05 and Jakub Donscheski won the discus with a toss of 166-09. Moeller also earned third in the discus (148-0). Spencer Fitz finished third in the shot put with a mark of 47-04 and Keegan Menning added fourth-place finishes in the shot (47-02) and discus (143-03).
Fremont also performed well in the distance events.
Ferguson and Klein finished 1-2 in the 800 with times of 1:59.56 and 2:00.57 respectively. Jose Gonzalez (9:37.5) and Owen Wagner (10:10.81) finished 1-2 in the 3,200 and Ben Schulz (4:36.21), Reed Johannsen (4:45.40) and Andrew Blocker (4:53.79) placed 2-3-5 in the 1,600.
Mendoza added a fourth place for FHS in the 110 hurdles (16.19) and a third in the 300 hurdles (41.99). Austin Everitt was second in the long jump (21-03 1/4) and fifth in the 110 hurdles (16.77). Arps finished fourth in the 200 with a time of 23.33. Edmund England was fourth in the 3,200 (10:21.18) and the 400-meter relay team of Daniel Godoy, Micah Moore, Zane Klein and Ty Sookram finished fifth in 46.24.
The boys track and field team returns to competition on Friday at the 38th Annual Millard South Invitational. Field events are scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.
Chieftain Invitational
At Chieftain Stadium
Boys Team Standings: 1, Fremont 173; 2 Omaha Burke 135; 3, Millard South 77; 4, Bellevue West 57; 5, Papillion-La Vista 48; 6, Creighton Prep 32; 7, Bellevue East 13.
Boys event winners, area placers
High jump—1, Ross McMahon, FHS 6-04; 4t, Trevor Synovec, FHS 5-10. Pole vault—1, Mark Mendoza, FHS 12-06; 3, Drew Sellon, FHS 11-06; 5, Mason Moore, FHS 10-06. Long jump—1, Trevor Lampkin, OB 22-06; 2, Austin Everitt, FHS 21-03 1/4. Triple jump—1, Lampkin, OB 43-05 1/4. Shot put—1, Tate Moeller, FHS 48-05; 3, Spencer Fitz, FHS 47-04; 4, Keegan Menning, FHS 47-02. Discus—1, Jakub Donscheski, FHS 166-09; 3, Moeller, FHS 148-0; 4, Menning, FHS 143-03.
100—1, Tyreece Wynne, OB 11.29. 200—1, Isaiah Harris, MN 22.43; 4, Lucas Arps, FHS 23.33. 400—1, Trevon Peak, OB 52.49. 800—1, Wes Ferguson, FHS 1:59.56; 2, Matthew Klein, FHS 2:00.57. 1,600—1, Aaron Rheiner, OB 4:34.47; 2, Ben Schulz, FHS 4:36.21; 3, Reed Johannsen, FHS 4:45.40; 5, Andrew Blocker, FRE 4:53.79. 3,200—1, Jose Gonzalez, FHS 9:37.5; 2, Owen Wagner, FHS 10:10.81; 4, Edmund England, FHS 10:21.18. 110 hurdles—1, Jerome Houston, BW 14.69; 4, Mark Mendoza, FHS 16.19; 5, Everitt, FHS 16.77. 300 hurdles—1, Myles Thompson, OB 40.95; 3, Mendoza, FHS 41.99; 400 relay—1, Millard South (Reuting, I. Harris, Perchal, R. Harris) 43.39; 5, Fremont (Daniel Godoy, Micah Moore, Zane Klein, Ty Sookram), 46.24. 1,600 relay—1, Fremont (Ferguson, McMahon, Klein, Arps) 3:28.56. 3,200 relay—1, Fremont (Braden Taylor, Carter Waters, Nolan Miller, Tyson Baker), 8:36.56.