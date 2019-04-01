PAPILLION — Nick Lamme was the top finisher for the Fremont High boys golf team with a 98 in the inaugural Alex Shives High School Classic Monday at Eagle Hills Golf Course.
The Tigers finished 12th in the team race with a score of 426.
“We were all disappointed with the results today. We had some high hopes of improving on the results and scores from last Wednesday, but it just didn’t happen today,” FHS coach Matt Burg said. “The course was set up tough, which I think attributed to the higher team scores across the board.”
Tyler Show carded a 108 for the Tigers while Cal Miller (109) and Jack Kranz (111) rounded out the team score. Kenan Brodd added a 113.
“The guys just struggled to keep the ball in play today. Sometimes when you see one ball go out of bounds or in the penalty area, it gets in your head and the flood gates open up,” Burg said. “We just have to be tougher mentally to overcome things like that.”
Lamme was steady throughout the round. He shot a 47 on the front nine and a 51 on the back.
“Nick led the team today with a 99. He really hit the ball much better than he had last week in the first meet. His putter just failed him today. I do think some things clicked for him today and he took some steps forward.”
Creighton Prep won the team title with a 317. Omaha Westside’s Grant Jabenis took home medalist honors with a 75.
Fremont’s JV squad was at Platteview Country Club Monday.
Logan Martinez led the way for the Tigers with a 100. Alex Riessen ended with a 102 while Zane Smith carded a 109 and Anthony Siemer shot a 113. Griffin Barrett added a 120.
The Tigers return to action Friday when they travel to Meadowlark Hills Golf Course in Kearney.
Team Scores: 1, 317 Creighton Prep 2, Millard North 334 3, Papillion-La Vista 335 4, Gretna 339 5, Millard West 342 6, Lincoln East 342 7, Omaha Westside 345 8, Papillion-La Vista South 347 9, North Platte 351 10, Lincoln Southwest 351 11, Lincoln Southeast 363 12, Fremont 426.
Individual Medalists: 1, 75, Grant Jabenis, Westside 2, 76, Tanner Muhlecke, Creighton Prep 3, 77, Tommy Slattery, Creighton Prep 4, 78, Josh Peters, Millard North 5, 79, Ethan Blair, Millard North 6, 80, Rex Souilliere, Creighton Prep 7, 80, Nolan Vondra, Papillion La Vista 8, 80, Hudson Schulz, Lincoln Southwest 9, 80, Jack Davis, Papillion-La Vista 10, 81, Jack Bergmayer, Lincoln Southeast.
Fremont: Nick Lamme 98 Tyler Show 108 Cal Miller 109 Jack Kranz 111 Kenan Brodd 113.
