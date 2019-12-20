The first win in the Joe Tynon era at Fremont High School is in the books.
Micah Moore, Caden Curry and company made sure of that Friday night in the Al Bahe Gymnasium.
Curry scored 14 of his game-high 16 points in the second half and Moore contributed 15 as the Tigers defeated Omaha Northwest 68-63. The win improves the Tigers to 1-4 heading into Saturday afternoon’s game at Omaha Benson.
The Huskies fall to 1-4 and host Bennington on Saturday.
Mossimo Lojing’s 3-point basket gave the Tigers a 44-42 lead entering the final quarter.
Senior Vincent Burns gave Northwest a 45-44 lead with a free throw with 7:00 remaining in the game, but Curry hit a 3 and two free throws and Moore followed with a basket to put FHS up 51-45 with 5:21 left.
Jemar Bowden-Lovelace and Marreion Marks hit a trey apiece to help the Huskies force the final tie. Marks’ 3 with 1:48 remaining made it 60-60.
Carter Sintek bombed a 3 to put the Tigers ahead for good at 63-60 with 1:09 left. Two free throws by Memphis Johnson cut Fremont’s advantage to 65-63 with :23 left, but Curry and Conner Richmond combined to go three-for-four from the foul line in the final :21 to secure the win.
Lojing contributed nine points before fouling out. Sintek and Travis Johnson had six points apiece.
Burns led the Huskies with 15 points. Bowden-Lovelace and Johnson had 13 points apiece while Kadon Walker added 10.
Box Score
Northwest 18 11 13 21 — 63
Fremont 16 11 17 24 — 68
Northwest — Bowden-Lovelace 13, Memphis Johnson 13, Vincent Burns 15, Enoch Rhoden III 2, Enoch Rhoden IV 2, Kadeon Walker 10, Jayden Curtis-Sayers 1, Landon broer 2, Marreion Marks 3.
Fremont — Mossimo Lojing 9, Caden Curry 16, Micah Moore 15, Carter Sintek 6, Mark Mendoza 4, Brady Millard 5, Travis Johnson 6, Sam Gifford 3, Conner Richmond 4.