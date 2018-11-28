While Fremont High School graduated its top two scorers from last season's 6-18 team, the Tigers aren't lacking experience overall.
Seniors Austin Callahan, Dillon Dix and Jake Heineman are all returning starters. Also back is sophomore Triston Keeney, who lettered as a freshman guard.
"We've got quite a bit of experience coming back with Heineman, Callahan and Dix," Fremont coach Mark Williams said. "Keeney played quite a bit of varsity, too. But we've got to replace Riley (Harms) and Zach (Woehrer). We'll need some guys to step up scoring-wise."
Harms, who was a Fremont Tribune All-Area first-team pick last fall, is now playing football at the University of Nebraska at Kearney. Woehrer, who was a perimeter threat, earned second-team All-Area honors. The two combined to average 29 points per game with Harms leading the way at 17 ppg.
"The good thing about this is that we might have someone different every night who leads us in scoring," Williams said. "I think that will make us harder to guard at times because you can't focus your effort on just one player."
The 6-foot-2 Callahan averaged 6 points and 2 rebounds per game last season. Heineman, a 6-4 forward, averaged 4 ppg. and 2.2 rpg. Dix averaged 3.3 points and a team-best 3.2 assists each contest.
"I think you have to look at Austin and Jake as guys that can score," Williams said. "Dillon loves to distribute the ball, but he has the ability to knock a shot down. Triston has the ability to make a pass that leads to a shot. Sometimes that is high risk and high reward, but he has great court vision and can get us some points."
Others who could help provide an offensive spark for FHS include junior Caden Curry and seniors Jesse Runge (5-10) and Edvin Cortave (5-8).
"Caden really has a scorer's mindset and we hope can help fill that void," Williams said. "Edvin had a great fall and is a super leader. Jesse is a kid that has the ability to shoot the basketball."
While the Tigers have several veterans, Williams has also been impressed with the talent in the freshmen and sophomore classes. He lists Dawson Glause and 6-3 twins Pacey Queen and Aidan Queen as 10th-graders who could help.
"We have talent, too, at the freshmen level with Micah Moore and Carter Sintek," the coach said. "We're excited for what the future holds for these sophomores and freshmen, but we also want to see what the young kids can help us try and accomplish this year."
Williams has stressed during preseason practices that the Tigers need to value each possession and limit turnovers.
"We have to take care of the ball and make sure we get shots every time," he said. "If the break is there, take it. If it isn't, be patient and disciplined in the half-court game. Our offensive schemes are good and they'll allow us to do that while still being somewhat aggressive. It is a nice combination and the kids have picked up on that real well."
The five seniors for the Tigers have helped provide leadership during the preseason and Williams expects that to continue.
"They know that for them to get where they want to be this year, they are going to need the young guys to help," he said. "Those five can't get it done by themselves. When they see young guys doing things right, they need to let them know."
Heineman has been doing his part in that regard.
"Jake is an awesome leader and has a high basketball IQ," Williams said. "He understands how you attack things and why we're doing what we're doing. He is relaying the message. He has been very positive and the kids are responding to that."
The Tigers aren't blessed with a lot of size -- Heineman is the tallest player on the roster -- so doing fundamentals correctly will be crucial.
"We have to make our free throws and layups. Those are huge for us. We have to do the little things well like checking out for rebounds and getting shots each time," the coach said. "I know we can control our attitude and effort. If we take care of those things, then maybe the scoreboard will take care of itself."
Fremont opens Thursday night at Lincoln East in the Early Bird Classic. On Saturday, the Tigers will face either Lincoln Pius or Millard West on the Wildcats' home floor. The third-place game is at 1 p.m. with the championship at 2:45.
"East will have three kids about 6-5 or 6-6," Williams said. "We can't simulate that size in practice, but we'll be looking to see if we are attacking things correctly, getting the ball to the right spots and taking the right shots."