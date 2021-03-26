FHS boys soccer knocks off Columbus

Fremont boys soccer picked up a 3-1 win over Columbus Friday night behind a flurry of late goals.

The Tigers trailed 1-0 as they passed the three quarters mark of the game.

Sophomore Joel Barcenas found the equalizer for the Tigers then Alexis Paz pushed Fremont in front.

Edgar Morales gave Fremont an insurance goal later in the game to set the final score.

Jeremy Bernal assisted on two of the goals.

The Lady Tigers were shutout by the Discoverers in a 4-0 loss.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0