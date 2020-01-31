The Lincoln High boys and Lincoln Southeast girls finished 2-0 in the Fremont High dual meet Thursday at the Dillon Family Aquatic Center.
Fremont’s boys lost by slim margins, 49-45 to LSE and 51-47 to Lincoln High. Fremont’s girls lost to LSE 69-30 and Lincoln High 64-35.
The FHS boys swept the relays. The 200 medley team of Mack Prince, Connor Christ, Nathaniel McClellan and Anthony Jacobus won with a time of 1:48.53. The 200 freestyle relay of John Monson, Josh Iossi, Jacbous, and Prince won in 1:39.09 and the 400 freestyle relay of McClellan, Christ, Monson, and Iossi won in 3:38.57.
Monson added a win in the 500 freestyle in 5:15.17 and Christ won the 100 backstroke in 1:08.42.
For the girls, Emma Walz won two events. She won the 200 IM with a time of 2:20.43 and the 100 freestyle with a time of :56.57.
LINCOLN HIGH/LINCOLN SOUTHEAST/FREMONT DUALS
BOYS TEAM SCORES: Lincoln High def. Lincoln Southeast, 54.00-44.00; Lincoln High def. Fremont, 51.00-47.00; Lincoln Southeast def. Fremont, 49.00-45.00.
BOYS EVENT WINNERS: 200 medley relay—Fremont (Prince, Christ, McClellan, Jacobus), 1:48.53; 200 freestyle—Fuson, LSE, 1:56.98; 200 IM—Rustermier, LSE, 2:18.21; 50 freestyle—Westphal, LSE, :24.08; diving—Winston, LH, 384.44; 100 butterfly—Rustermier, LSE, :57.92; 100 freestyle—Sieglaff, :49.06; 500 freestyle—Monson, Fremont, 5:15.17; 200 freestyle relay—Fremont (Monson, Iossi, Jacbous, Prince), 1:39.09; 100 backstroke—Christ, Fremont, 1:08.42; 100 breaststroke—Sieglaff, LH, 1:03.61; 400 freestyle relay—Fremont (McClellan, Christ, Monson, Iossi), 3:38.57.
GIRLS TEAM SCORES: Lincoln Southeast def. Lincoln High, 59.00-43.00; Lincoln Southeast def. Fremont, 69.00-30.00; Lincoln High def. Fremont, 64.00-35.00
GIRLS EVENT WINNERS: 200 medley relay—Lincoln High (Jacobo, Vavala, Kruse, Wansnider), 2:06.74; 200 freestyle—Woods, LSE, 2:12.23; 200 IM—Walz, Fremont, 2:20.43; 50 freestyle—Maynard, Lincoln High, :26.79; diving—Schmit, Lincoln High, 344.75; 100 butterfly—Carlson, LSE, 1:03.89; 100 freestyle—Walz, Fremont, :56.57; 500 freestyle—Farley, LSE, 5:56.28; 200 freestyle relay—LSE (Carlson, Rustermier, Woods, Ertz), 1:50.06; 100 backstroke—Carlson, LSE, 1:07.80; 100 breaststroke—Vavala, Lincoln High, 1:20.61; 400 relay—LSE (Woods, Schmid, Carlson, Ertz), 4:04.69.