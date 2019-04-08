LINCOLN — The Fremont High School soccer teams split matches against Lincoln North Star on Saturday at Seacrest Field.
David Estrada scored three second-half goals to the lift the FHS boys to a 4-1 win while the Fremont girls suffered a 5-1 setback.
In the boys game, Fremont led 1-0 at halftime and dominated the second half to improve to 3-6 on the season.
“I thought we played a really good game and I think the boys responded after a tough week against No. 1 (Kearney) and No. 4 (Lincoln Southwest),” Fremont coach Sean Murphy said.
Ricky Guel scored the other goal for the Tigers. Carlos Ahumada, Nate Dillon and Avi Salas had assists.
Reese Franzen finished with seven saves.
“We found a way to get a lead playing into the wind and then we talked about being aggressive and starting fast in the second half,” Murphy said. “We did that scoring 14 seconds into it. Defensively, I thought all four defenders and Reese in goal played their best game as a unit.”
In the girls game, Madison Broeker had three goals and an assist to power the Navigators. Marissa Stratton added a goal and an assist. Taylor Cumblidge had the other goal while Isa Cisneros contributed two assists.
Fremont coach Charlee Wiese said the Tigers were not at 100 percent for the game.
“We did not play up to our potential, but we are struggling with injuries and illness,” she said. “We need to go back and focus on the basics — things that we learned early on. The game reflected that our basics were weak and that is something that I need to make sure I teach better.”
Wiese praised the play of junior Georgia Witte.
“She does a great job of playing all roles on the field,” she said. “We put her in at goalie then took her out and she scored a (penalty kick) for us. Georgia works her butt off and I can tell she really wants to do well for herself and her team.”
Wiese said the Tigers need to be aggressive and set the tone on the field.
“Every single ball that flies in the air needs to be touched by a Tiger first,” she said. “This is a way that we can control the game better. We need to have better first touches. If we have these good first touches then we will be able to keep the ball within our space in order to control our passing game.”
Goalie Megan Messersmith had one save for the Navigators.
The Fremont boys will host Lincoln Southeast at 3 on Thursday while the girls face the Knights at 5 at Lincoln’s YMCA Spirit Park No. 1.