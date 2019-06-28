LINCOLN — Fremont High School captured several honors recently at the National Cheerleading Association Cheer Camp on June 21-23 at the University of Nebraska.
During the three-day camp, the Tigers competed against other schools in various events, FHS head coach Amy Peterson said.
Fremont was recognized as the Top Cheer Team, Top in Tumbling and Stunts and Most Improved Team. The Tigers also had 14 girls nominated for the All-American Cheerleading squad.
A pair of seniors, Julia LaDay and Jersey Springer, were named to the All-American unit.
LaDay was also named Top Cheerleader at the camp while Springer was presented the Top Leader Award. The latter goes to the cheerleader who showcases the greatest leadership for her team.
Ellie Schieman and Sydney Arps, both juniors, and senior Chelsea Jimenez were given the Pin It Forward Award. Peterson said the ward goes to the participants who exemplify the reasons why America needs cheerleaders.