FHS club hockey team advances in league tournament

The Fremont High School club hockey team defeated Tri City 3-2 in a Omaha High School Hockey League Tournament game Sunday at Tim Moylan Tranquility Iceplex in Omaha.

The Tigers will face off in the quarterfinals against the winner of Monday night's game between top-seeded Millard West and No. 8 seed Omaha Westside. The quarterfinal game of the double-elimination tournament will be at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Baxter Arena in Omaha.

No. 5 Fremont jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first period over No. 4 Tri City on Sunday.

Jacob Ten Kley scored the opening goal off of assists from Wes Rademacher and Carter Franzen just over two minutes into the game. Ty Hallberg found the net about a minute later off an assist from Spencer Sorensen.

Ashton Calcaterra scored an unassisted goal less than a minute into the second period to pull Tri City to within 2-1.

Jax Sorensen, however, scored a short-handed goal with 4:38 to play in the second off of assists from Spencer Sorensen and Franzen to put Fremont back up by two goals at 3-1.

Tri City pulled their goalie in the third and finally broke through but it was too late as they scored with just .4 seconds to play to bring the final score to 3-2.

