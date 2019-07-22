A trio of Fremont High School coaches that helped the Tigers win a pair of state championships during the 2018-19 school year were honored on Sunday night.
The Nebraska Coaches Association recognized Dave Sellon, Sean McMahon and Beth McMahon during an awards banquet in Lincoln.
Sellon was named the NCA Boys Track and Field Coach of the Year while Sean McMahon was named the Boys Cross Country Coach of the Year. Beth McMahon was named the John Farrand Assistant Coach of the Year.
Sellon has twice been one of finalists for the National High School Athletic Coaches Association Coach of the Year honor, but this is the first time he has received the NCA award.
"It is a nice honor and it is a result of a whole lot of talented kids signing on to do what we want to accomplish," Sellon said. "We have an excellent staff that gets the job done with them."
That staff includes Sean McMahon, who works with the distance crew, Beth McMahon, who works with the hurdlers, and many others including head football coach Seth McClain, who works with the throwers.
"Our staff has been together for a long time and it is a pretty seamless transition from sport to sport," Sellon said. "Sean and Beth work so well with those cross country kids in the fall. Tony Weinandt helped coach football and coached (girls) basketball and then would go into track and Ben Zuch (high jump coach) came through the program. Our continuity has been very good so this honor is really for everyone involved."
Sean McMahon shares the same sentiment about his award.
"In some ways, it goes with the territory of having a very good team and I've been fortunate to have that," he said. "I've also been fortunate enough to work with other great coaches. Sometimes you get recognized individually for something that a lot of people have put time and energy into. It is a nice honor, but it is for what a lot of people have accomplished and not for an individual effort."
The Farrand award was formerly known as the Junior High/Assistant Coach of the Year Award. It recognizes the unsung heroes of successful high school athletic programs. The award notes that honorees work in relative obscurity in their respective systems, but contribute much to the overall success of high school and junior high school athletics.
Sean McMahon said his spouse has played a key role in the Tigers' success in cross country and track.
"Her contributions are indescribable," he said. "If we were to go back and do it without her, the results wouldn't be the same. I can guarantee that. ... This is well deserved."
Beth McMahon was nominated for the Farrand Award by FHS Activities Director Scott Anderson.
"It was very humbling for me to be put in that category with the other coaches that have received it," Beth McMahon said. "It is a huge honor, but I've been very fortunate to work with people who have allowed me to expand myself as an assistant coach more so than what other programs might have allowed. I've been very fortunate in that aspect."
McMahon started her coaching career as an assistant for her father-in-law, the late Jim McMahon, at Midland University in the late 1990s. She also worked with the Fremont Track Club.
She officially started as a cross country assistant in 2002.
"But she did countless things from 1997-2001 for me on the side," Sean McMahon said.
Beth McMahon does a lot of behind-the-scenes work in the programs, such as serving as a liaison with parents. Sean McMahon said one of her best skills is assessing the daily workouts. She watches and keeps track of each group during interval training and makes sure they are sticking to their proper rest times and that the workouts are going as planned.
This past year, the McMahons got to see their son Ross, who will attend Midland this fall, help the Tigers win state titles in both sports. Ross finished second in the Class A high jump at Omaha Burke.
"We've had a lot of great moments over the years, but that is definitely one I won't forget," Beth McMahon said. "I got to watch him high jump from the sideline as a coach and as a parent. I knew what he had been through. Seeing him win two state championships was really special. I don't think anything can top being able to hug him on the awards stand."
Another great memory was the Tigers' 2002 state cross country title. It was the first of six that the McMahons have coached FHS to during their tenure.
"When that happened, the first person we both looked for was each other because we knew what each of us had done to get there," she said. "That first one was very special, but this one with Ross was priceless."