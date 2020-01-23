Three Fremont High School coaches are among the finalists for various National High School Athletic Coaches Association awards.
Dave Sellon is one of eight finalists for the national coach of the year in boys track and field while Sean McMahon is up for the honor in boys cross country. Beth McMahon is a finalist for the boys’ assistant coach of the year honor.
The finalists in each respective category will be honored July 23 during The National Coach of the Year Awards Banquet at the NHSACA’s national convention at the Lincoln Station Great Hall.
The highlight of the banquet will be the naming of the coach of the year in 19 categories.
All three were nominated for the honor by the state high school coaches’ association. Their selections were based on longevity, service to high school athletics, honors, championship years and winning percentage.
The nominees and finalists are evaluated by experts in the field of coaching using a sport-specific rubrics to assign points in each category.
THE NHSACA has been recognizing national coaches of the year since 1978.