KEARNEY -- Fremont High School girls cross country coach Jake Smrcina had a good reason to be proud of the Tigers on Monday at the University of Nebraska at Kearney Invitational.
The Tigers had five girls medal on their way to beating rival Lincoln East 48-51 for the team championship on a hot day at the Kearney Country Club.
"It was a tough day out there, but the girls really ran well," Smrcina said. "I'm at the point where they don't surprise me anymore. I never put ceilings on them, but they ran tough today."
East was without the services of freshman standout Kylie Muma, who was out with an injury. The Tigers, though, had one of their top runners, Mara Hemmer, drop out at about 2 kilometers, Smrcina said.
"Mara has been our No. 2 girl for most of the year," the coach said. "Most teams would've unraveled, especially on a hot day like today. But it seemed like it made our girls kind of just step up to the situation. Our toughness really came to the surface when it was required of them. I think it speaks a lot about our team depth."
The temperature for the race at the Kearney Country Club was 93 degrees. It was also windy.
"The girls made the most out of it, but it definitely was the worst weather I've coached in during my four years," Smrcina said. "At some point you just throw times out the window and it is just about how you compete. I told the girls I was proud of their effort, the way they competed and just our overall toughness."
Sophomore Elli Dahl led the Tigers. She finished fifth in 19:55. Teammates Emily Nau (20:21.1) and Myia Johnson (20:26.7) were seventh and eighth, respectively. Sophomore Lucy Dillon was 11th in 20:36.3 while junior Shelby Bracker was 17th in 20:48.9. Sophomore Mia Wagner was one spot out the medals. She placed 21st in 21:03.6.
"Elli ran solid for us," Smrcina said. "Emily and Myia ran huge races together. Shelby, Lucy and Mia were right there. We've really preached about pack running these last two weeks. I think when Mara went down, it brought out the best in those other girls."
Smrcina said Hemmer should be able to race Friday at the Columbus Invitational.
"She is fine and she'll be back," he said.
Sophomore Avry LaFavor was 33rd in 21:38.9. Alex Sasse was 60th 22:47.4.
Berlyn Schutz of East won the race in 19:11.4. Papillion-La Vista South teammates Olivia Rosenthal and Kaylie Crews were second and third, respectively, in 19:37.7 and 19:42.2.