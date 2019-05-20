OMAHA — Fremont High School recorded its best girls team performance at the state track meet in 15 years on Saturday at Omaha Burke.
The Tigers completed the two-day meet with a pair of all-class gold medals and placed sixth in the team standings with 50 points. It was the most points scored by the Tigers since the 2004 Class A meet when Fremont finished second to Omaha Burke with 53 points.
Fellow Heartland Athletic Conference school Lincoln Southwest won the championship with 106 points. Papillion-La Vista South was second with 59 while Kearney was third with 54.
“We were really pleased with how we performed,” Fremont coach TJ Roffers said. “They all competed their hearts out. We knew we needed the perfect storm to end up with a trophy, but at the end of the day we weren’t too far off. We have a lot of these kids coming back next year. We feel like if we can continue to add some pieces, that will help us get there.”
The Tigers’ 3,200-meter relay team of senior Avery Decker, junior Myia Johnson and freshmen Taylor McCabe and Elli Dahl started the Tigers off with a first-place finish Friday morning. The foursome’s time of 9:24.53 held up to win the all-class gold medal. That time also broke the school record that was established by the 2004 state gold-medal winning team of Lisa Baumert, Erin Ronhovde, Chelsea Peterson and Joslyn Dalton.
Dahl also earned an all-class gold medal by winning the 3,200 meters on Friday in 11:13.50. Teammate Mara Hemmer was sixth in 11:26.76. On Saturday, Dahl finished third in the 1,600 in 5:06.35. Hemmer was seventh in 5:08.90.
“This group we have is doing some pretty impressive things when you compare them to some of our distance runners in the past,” Roffers said. “They are kind of re-writing our record books as we speak. They are in some elite company.”
Roffers said Dahl ranks second all-time in school history in the mile behind Dalton, who went on to a standout career at the University of Nebraska.
“Elli is just a competitor,” Roffers said. “She didn’t feel great in her second lap (of the 1,600), but she stayed with it and kept driving. She has probably the best closing speed in the state and she did everything she could to place as high as possible and get us some points.”
Roffers was also impressed with Hemmer.
“I think she is one of our most improved athletes on the team,” he said. “She is going to be No. 1 in the mile and No. 1 in the two-mile on our school charts for sophomores. She has also put herself right up there with some of the best we’ve ever had as well.”
Freshman Lucy Dillon ended the meet with three medals.
She placed third in the 800 in 2:17.27 while McCabe was fifth in 2:18.94. In the 400, she placed sixth in 59.20. She also joined McCabe, Dahl and Decker on the third-place 1,600-meter relay team (4:03.07). That foursome already owns the school record from earlier this season.
“Those kids had a busy Saturday,” Roffers said. “They had a few races under them already, but they gave us our highest state finish in that event since 2004.”
Juanita Mendoza, who owns a share of the school’s pole vault record, fell short of her quest for a medal. She placed ninth at 10-0.
“There were three other girls who set (personal records) at 10-6 and she had great attempts at 10-6,” Roffers said. “I told her one day doesn’t define her career. She is the best of the best that we’ve had in that event. She has been a great leader and role model for all of the girls on the team, especially those in the pole vault. We have some good younger vaulters and they’ll have big shoes to fill.”
The FHS coach also praised the efforts of Decker. The Nebraska Wesleyan recruit battled injuries early in her career, but had a standout senior season.
“I couldn’t be more proud of her,” Roffers said. “She stuck with it and got an all-class gold in the 4x8 and set our school record on the 4x4 this year. Girls like Juanita, Avery and (sprinter) Kennedy Jones provided leadership for those younger girls and helped them understand how to do things the right way — or the Fremont way as we call it. Hopefully, they’ve all helped set the tone for the future for our program.”