Fremont High School downed Lincoln High 16-14 in two overtimes in a freshmen football game on Thursday.
Hudson Cunnings of the Tigers had a 5-yard touchdown and then converted the two-point conversion to tie the game at 8 with 1:41 left in regulation.
After a scoreless first overtime, Cunnings had a 1-yard touchdown run. He then passed to Brayden Reeder for the two-point conversion.
Lincoln High scored a touchdown, but Bryce Reeson picked off the two-point conversion pass.
Caleb Wagner had an interception and had three sacks/tackles for loss. Other top players for FHS included: Domanik Escovedo, Jackson Cyza, Liam Jost, Benny Alfaro, Ashton Swinscoe, Cal Miller, Edgar Morales and Titus Richardson.
The Tigers play Tuesday at Lincoln North Star.