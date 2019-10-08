{{featured_button_text}}
The Fremont High School freshmen football team improved to 4-1 Saturday with a 29-0 win over Lincoln North Star.

Hudson Cunnings had touchdown runs of 3 and 53 yards. He also threw a 60-yard touchdown pass to Jackson Cyza, who later ran in the two-point conversion. Benny Alfaro added a 1-yard TD run while Edgar Morales kicked three extra points.

Cal Miller recovered a fumble and recorded three sacks. Cyza also recovered a fumble while Caleb Wagner had three sacks, forced a fumble and recovered one.

Other top players for the Tigers were: Jaden Frink, Nick Hart, Titus Richardson, Domanik Escovedo, Jordan Baumert, and Liam Jost.

Fremont will host Lincoln Northeast at 4:30 Thursday afternoon at Appleget Field.

