The Fremont High School freshmen football team downed Ralston 36-20 recently to improve to 1-1.
Hudson Cunnings had touchdown runs of 2 and 5 yards. Edgar Morales scored on a 42-yard run. He also converted a 19-yard field goal and three extra points. Benny Alfaro had TD runs of 6 and 36 yards and recorded seven tackles.
Ashton Swinscoe had five tackles and recovered two fumbles to lead the defense. Jordan Baumert also recovered a fumble and Titus Richardson forced a fumble.
Other top players included: Jackson Cyza, Kaden Karnatz, Cade Rasmussen, Domanik Escovedo, Bryce Reeson, Cal Miller and Caleb Wagner.
Fremont plays at 5 p.m. Sept. 19 at Columbus.