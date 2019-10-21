The Fremont High freshmen football team beat Norfolk High 50-44 on Thursday in Norfolk.
Benny Alfaro scored on runs of 2, 2, and 14 yards for FHS. Hudson Cunnings had a 5 yd TD run and touchdown passes of 35 and 15 yards—both to Jackson Cyza. Cunnings also ran for a 2-point conversion and threw one to Cyza.
Edgar Morales had a 43 yard TD run and made four PAT’s.
Ben Avalos recovered a fumble and Cunnings intercepted a pass.
Other top players for Fremont were Domanik Escovedo, Titus Richardson, Cal Miller, Bryce Reeson, Guel Villasenor, Brayden Reeder, Cade Rasmussen, Jordan Baumert, and Liam Jost.
The Tigers improved to 6-1 with the win and play their last game of the season at 6 Tuesday night at Omaha Bryan.