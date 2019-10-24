The Fremont High School freshmen football team defeated Omaha Bryan 42-8 in the Tigers' season finale Tuesday night.
Fremont ended the season at 7-1.
Hudson Cunnings had a 35-yard touchdown run to open the scoring. Cunnings also threw a 55-yard touchdown pass to Domanik Escovedo. Jackson Cyza caught a two-point conversion pass and also ran in a two-point conversion.
Benny Alfaro had as pair of 5-yard touchdown runs. Defensively, he had an interception and two fumble recoveries.
You have free articles remaining.
Edgar Morales had an 80-yard TD run and converted a pair of extra-point kicks. Bryce Reeson had a 2-yard scoring run.
Cunnings intercepted a pass while Reeson and Brayden Reeder had a sack each. Gael Villasenor recovered two fumbles.
Other top players included: Ben Avalos, Nick Hart, Ashton Swinscoe, Titus Richardson, Jordan Baumert, Liam Jost, Cade Rasmussen and Austin Mattson.
"This freshman team has the potential to mix well with the classes above them," Fremont coach Scott Millard said. "I am looking forward to seeing them compete as future Fremont JV and varsity football Tigers."