The Fremont High School freshmen volleyball team went undefeated Saturday at the Omaha Bryan Tournament.
"The freshmen played amazing today as a team," Fremont coach Samantha Watson said. "We knew we might have some tough competition coming into the tournament, but they kept working through mistakes and kept the energy level high. Their positive attitude propelled them throughout the day."
Fremont defeated the host school 25-8, 25-7 before downing Bennington 25-14, 25-21. The Tigers also knocked off Omaha Central 25-11, 25-5.
Ellah Hofer had 27 ace serves on the day and four kills. Morgan Ondracek finished with six aces, seven kills and one block while Grace Blick had five aces, five kills and two blocks.
Ellie Ross delivered four kills, Karley Golladay and Trista Lott finished with three aces and three kills apiece. Maddie Wusk had six aces and a kill while Grace Cruise had two kills.