The Fremont High School freshmen football team defeated Ralston 26-15 on Thursday night at Appleget Field.
Micah Moore threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Brady Millard to open the scoring for the Tigers. Tyler Suer added the extra-point.
Millard also had a 75-yard kickoff return for a touchdown. Carter Sintek added a 7-yard TD run and Justin Leon returned a fumble 12 yards for a touchdowns. Suer kicked the conversion after Leon's score.
Millard and Leon and Jax Sorensen also had interceptions. Other top players included Drew Sellon, Hunter Rich, Ben Menking, Ashton Sagehorn, Ernesto Robles, Quinn Gossett and Marcos Linarte.
The Tigers, 1-1, play Columbus on Thursday.