OMAHA -- Fremont High School scaled back on some of its entries for Thursday's George Anderson Invitational, but that didn't stop the Tigers from delivering some high-end performances.
The Tigers finished third in the girls team standings with 93 points. Kearney was first with 156 while host school Omaha North was runner-up with 100. Grand Island was fourth with 47.
"We felt like we took another step in our progression," Fremont coach TJ Roffers said. "We're really pleased with the results. We kind of limited a few people entry-wise with this being our second varsity meet of the week, but we still had a lot of success with the product we put out there."
One of the top events for FHS was the 800 meters. Lucy Dillon won the race in 2:20.39 while fellow freshman Taylor McCabe was second in 2:20.62. Hannah Godwin of Kearney was third in 2:22.14 followed by FHS senior Avery Decker in 2:22.47.
According to the Omaha World-Herald's state track charts from April 19, Dillon and McCabe would rank 1-2 for the fastest 800 times this spring. Decker's time would rank fourth.
"Those four separated from the rest of the pack and put on a heck of a show during that race," Roffers said.
Dillon has been the top quarter-miler for the Tigers this spring, but she is a versatile runner.
"We knew with her background from cross country that she could be a sprinter-type for us and (compete) anywhere from the 200 all the way up to probably the mile," Roffers said. "We've slowly been building her up in the 800."
Mara Hemmer won the 1,600 meters in 5:14.18 while teammate Myia Johnson was second in 5:25.45. Hemmer's time edges teammate Elli Dahl for the best in the state this spring.
"Early in the season, Mara had success in the 800 and last year she was strictly a two-miler," Roffers said. "She has diversified herself. She is another kid we can count on to be successful in about any event we put her in."
Dahl won the 3,200 meters in 11:17.98. Teammate Emily Nau was the runner-up in 11:45.40 while Mia Wagner was sixth in 11:59.01.
The Tigers also captured first place in the 1,600-meter relay in 4:05.63 -- the best time in the state this spring. McCabe, Johnson, Decker and Dillon comprised the FHS team, with the latter passing Omaha North's anchor runner for the victory.
"We knew we put together a pretty good team for that event," Roffers said. "That is a really good time for this point of the season, but we still feel that we have some people that could help that time even more. Hopefully we can break the school record (4:04) by the end of the season."
Senior Juanita Mendoza won the pole vault by clearing 10-0. Teammate Hailey Newill was sixth at 8-0.
One of the biggest improvements for the Tigers came from freshman Mya Bolden. She went 16-9 in the long jump to finish fourth -- breaking her previous personal best of 15-3.
"She has a lot of talent in different areas," Roffers said. "We're still trying to figure out where she fits in best. She didn't start long jumping until relay season got over and we're starting to use her on the track as well. We're excited to see what the future holds for her."
The Tigers will compete at 1 Wednesday afternoon in Kearney in the Heartland Athletic Conference Meet.