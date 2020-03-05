FHS girls basketball team makes history with first-round win

LINCOLN—The Fremont High girls basketball team made history Thursday night at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

The Tigers defeated Omaha Westside 58-40 to advance to the NSAA Class A State Girls Basketball Tournament.

The win was the first time in school history the team advanced past the first round.

“To be the first team to do that was absolutely incredible,” Fremont sophomore Taylor McCabe said. “I felt like we had a ton of energy and a ton of confidence coming out and playing tonight.”

It’s a nice accomplishment but McCabe added that the team isn’t done yet.

“I don’t think it will be any different. We can handle anybody right now,” she said. “We’ll come ready to play and with more fire than we’ve had ever before.”

The Tigers had a dangerous fire burning to start the game.

They hit four 3-pointers in the first quarter to take a 16-4 lead at the end of one. Senior Sydney Golladay hit the first two 3s of the quarter while sophomore Bella Keaton came off the bench to hit another and later junior Charli Earth drained another.