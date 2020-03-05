FHS girls basketball team makes history with first-round win

LINCOLN—The Fremont High girls basketball team made history Thursday night at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
The Tigers defeated Omaha Westside 58-40 to advance to the NSAA Class A State Girls Basketball Tournament.
The win was the first time in school history the team advanced past the first round.
“To be the first team to do that was absolutely incredible,” Fremont sophomore Taylor McCabe said. “I felt like we had a ton of energy and a ton of confidence coming out and playing tonight.”
It’s a nice accomplishment but McCabe added that the team isn’t done yet.
“I don’t think it will be any different. We can handle anybody right now,” she said. “We’ll come ready to play and with more fire than we’ve had ever before.”
The Tigers had a dangerous fire burning to start the game.
They hit four 3-pointers in the first quarter to take a 16-4 lead at the end of one. Senior Sydney Golladay hit the first two 3s of the quarter while sophomore Bella Keaton came off the bench to hit another and later junior Charli Earth drained another.
That fire never died the rest of the game. Another four 3s in the fourth quarter broke the game open and Fremont led 51-35 with just over four minutes to play in the game.
“The girls stepped up and hit some big 3s,” Fremont coach Kelly Flynn said.
McCabe led the scoring on the night with 16 points. And none of them were easy.
“The thing I don’t think people realize is how much she is getting hounded,” Flynn said. “When you average 20 points per game not only do you get their best defensive player but they don’t help out on anybody else so any time Taylor gets points it’s hard-earned.”
She had seven points in the first half and then added a three-point play in the third and two 3s in the fourth. Her last 3 gave the Tigers their largest lead of the game.
“Westside is a well-coached team and they play good defense,” McCabe said. “They know how to defend me and know what they want to do. Ella Wedergren had a really good game.”
Sydney Golladay added 13 points and Earth had 10.
Westside was led by Jasmine McGinnis-Taylor who had 14 points. Wedergren added 10 for the Warriors who finished the season 22-5.
Fremont will take on the winner of Thursday’s late game between Lincoln East and Papillion-La Vista. That game is scheduled for an 8:45 tip-off Friday night at PBA.
FREMONT 58, OMAHA WESTSIDE 40
Fremont 16 12 9 21 — 58
Omaha Westside 4 13 11 12 — 40
Fremont—S. Golladay 13, McCabe 16, Sheppard 2, Keaton 3, Shepard 7, Earth 10, Bryant 7.
Omaha Westside—James 3, Wedergren 10, DiPrima 2, Hanna 2, McGinnis-Taylor 14, Hellman 9.