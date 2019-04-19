GRAND ISLAND -- Freshman Thalia Tenney had 10 saves to help Fremont High School blank Grand Island 2-0 Thursday in girls soccer at Memorial Stadium.
The Fremont boys suffered a 2-1 setback to the Islanders on Thursday afternoon at Christensen Field.
Bella Keaton put the Tigers up 1-0 with a shot from the 18. Georgia Witte scored the second goal off a corner kick that went into the back post.
"The weather was not in our favor, but we played really well keeping the ball down and maintaining possession," Fremont coach Charlee Wiese said.
Tenney and her teammates kept the Islanders scoreless.
"Thalia had a lights out game," Wiese said. "She had a few one-on-ones and was able to defend them. She played a great game. I'm really proud of the team because of how well they worked together."
Moises Jacobo scored twice in the first half to lift Class A's sixth-ranked Islanders in the boys game. Jacobo's goals came when the Islanders, 7-5, had the wind at their backs.
David Estrada cut the deficit in half when he scored off a Ricky Guel assist, but the Tigers couldn't creep any closer.
"We honestly played one of our best games of the season," Fremont coach Sean Murphy said. "We gave up an early goal on a great shot and second goal happened on a mistake in clearing the ball out of danger."
Murphy said that although the Tigers lost, there were many positives to take away from the game.
"We held possession much better against a highly-ranked opponent and created several scoring opportunities in both halves," he said. "Hopefully we figured some things out about what it takes to beat great teams and how hard you have to play."
The FHS coach said sophomore goalie Reese Franzen played well.
"I thought Reese and our defense played an outstanding game against a highly skilled and extremely fast Grand Island team," Murphy said.
The FHS girls will host Lincoln East at 3 Monday afternoon at Christensen Field while the boys play the Spartans at 5 Monday at Seacrest Field.