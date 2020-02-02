The Fremont High girls and boys basketball teams earned a home sweep Saturday night as both earned a win over visiting Omaha North.
Fremont's girls won 81-31 while the boys won 78-75.
Taylor McCabe led three players in double figures scoring for the Fremont High girls.
The sophomore hit five 3s on her way to a game 25 points. She added a game-high nine rebounds. Teammate Macy Bryant shared game-high honors on the boards, also finishing with nine.
Sarah Shepard added 17 points on 5 of 6 shooting from the field with on 3 and four three throws. Charli Earth added 12 points for Fremont.
The Tigers jumped out to a 24-4 lead after the first quarter before taking a 39-16 lead into halftime.
FHS used a 32-9 third quarter to take a commanding 56-13 lead into the fourth quarter.
Aaliyah Matthews led North with 13 points.
Fremont returns to action at 6 p.m. Friday when they host Lincoln High. The Tigers host No. 1 Millard South at 6 Saturday night.
The boys team had to rally in the second half to pull off the win. North took a 41-29 lead at halftime but the Tigers outscored North 49-31 in the second half to earn the hard-fought win.
Wal Chuol led four North players in double figures with 18 points. K. Williams added 16 in the losing effort while Evan Decker ended with 14 and John Farmer 12.
Fremont's boys return to action Friday and Saturday with home games against Lincoln High and Millard South respectively. Both games are slated for a 7:45 p.m. tip-off.
Girls Basketball
FREMONT 81, OMAHA NORTH 31
|Omaha North
|4
|12
|9
|6
|--
|31
|Fremont
|24
|15
|32
|10
|--
|81
Omaha North--Luter 7, Evans 2, Matthews 13, Miller 3, Moton 6.
Fremont--S. Golladay 8, McCabe 25, Glosser 7, Keaton 1, Shepard 17, Earth 12, Bryant 9, Kinning 2.
Boys Basketball
FREMONT 78, OMAHA NORTH 72
|Omaha North
|26
|15
|17
|14
|--
|72
|Fremont
|20
|9
|20
|29
|--
|78
FREMONT--
OMAHA NORTH--Wal Chuol 18, Jron Lewis 7, K. Williams 16, Mason Strong 3, Darryl Bennett 2, Evan Decker 14, John Farmer 12.