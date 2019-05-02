KEARNEY — Fremont High School opened the track competition of the Heartland Athletic Conference Meet on Wednesday with a bang.
The Tigers’ foursome of Myia Johnson, Taylor McCabe, Emily Nau and Elli Dahl won the 3,200-meter relay in a meet-record time of 9:31.46. Lincoln East was second in 9:41.84. Both schools bettered the 1986 conference record of 9:44.30 set by Lincoln High in 1986.
“It was a great way to start the meet on the track with some excitement,” Fremont coach TJ Roffers said. “We were going against a very good field with Lincoln East, Kearney and (Lincoln) Pius. To run a time like that, which is only about two seconds off the school record, bodes well as we head into districts and state.”
The 4x8 relay helped the Tigers finish fourth in the team standings with 77 points. Lincoln Southwest won the championship with 153.33 while Kearney was second with 117. East placed third with 92.
“We feel like we probably have the best 800 depth in the state,” Roffers said. “We have girls that we can mix and match and can improve on that time.”
It was the first HAC Meet for league newcomers Norfolk, Kearney and Pius.
“We knew that adding those teams to the conference would present more of a challenge,” Roffers said. “The conditions weren’t the most conducive for top marks, but our kids competed well and showed the type of improvement that we are looking for.”
The Tigers won the first and the last event on the track. The 1,600-meter relay of Taylor McCabe, Avery Decker, Dahl and Lucy Dillon took top honors in 4:04.61.
“The 4x4 improved our season time and is getting closer to the school record,” Roffers said. “That event was big in the team race at the end of the day.”
The Tigers’ 800-meter depth was on display in the open race. Southwest’s Kate Dilsaver edged Fremont’s Avery Decker (2:22.54 to 2:22.56) for first place. Johnson was fifth in 2:25.41 while Mara Hemmer was eighth in 2:27.82.
“We got big points out of that race,” Roffers said. “Avery lost a close one at the wire to one of the top runners in the state.”
Dahl was the runner-up in the 1,600 to Jenna Muma of East. Muma won in 5:07.97 while Dahl finished in 5:11.78.
“Those are two young and talented distance runners who were looking to challenge each other,” Roffers said. “Elli’s time is third on our all-time charts and was a tremendous (performance) for her.”
Freshmen Dillon (59.20) and McCabe (1:01.98) finished second and fourth in the 400. Hemmer was third in the 3,200 (11:21.28) while Juanita Mendoza was third in the pole vault (10-0).
“We were talking as coaches that the conference meet in the vault is similar to what state will look like, minus Jaidyn Garrett of Columbus,” Roffers said.
The Tigers will compete in the A-2 district meet Wednesday at Norfolk.
“We’re pleased with the direction we are going,” Roffers said. “It is now just a matter of figuring out where to put (people) in the best position to succeed at districts and hopefully score some state points the following week.”