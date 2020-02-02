Taylor McCabe led three players in double figures with 25 points for the Fremont High girls basketball team in a 81-31 home win over Omaha North Saturday night.
McCabe hit five 3s on her way to a game 25 points. She added a game-high nine rebounds. Teammate Macy Bryant shared game-high honors on the boards, also finishing with nine.
Sarah Shepard added 17 points on 5 of 6 shooting from the field with on 3 and four three throws. Charli Earth added 12 points for Fremont.
The Tigers jumped out to a 24-4 lead after the first quarter before taking a 39-16 lead into halftime.
FHS used a 32-9 third quarter to take a commanding 56-13 lead into the fourth quarter.
Aaliyah Matthews led North with 13 points.
Fremont returns to action at 6 p.m. Friday when they host Lincoln High. The Tigers host No. 1 Millard South at 6 Saturday night.
FREMONT 81, OMAHA NORTH 31
|Omaha North
|4
|12
|9
|6
|--
|31
|Fremont
|24
|15
|32
|10
|--
|81
Omaha North--Luter 7, Evans 2, Matthews 13, Miller 3, Moton 6.
Fremont--S. Golladay 8, McCabe 25, Glosser 7, Keaton 1, Shepard 17, Earth 12, Bryant 9, Kinning 2.