The Fremont High girls cross team put together a dominating performance on Thursday at the Fremont Invitational.
The Tigers swept the team titles in both divisions at Valley View Golf Course.
In the junior/senior division, five Fremont runners finished in the top 11 places. That allowed the Tigers to take first with 27 points – well ahead of Elkhorn High’s second-place performance of 47 points. Papillion-La Vista was third with 73 points.
FHS took three of the top five spots in the freshman/sophomore race to place first with 51 points. Elkhorn South was second with 58 points while Elkhorn High was third with 62 points.
The girls ran really well. That’s always nice in front of the Fremont community and all the home fans to run well,” Fremont girls coach Jake Smrcina said. “We kind of had a few bumps the last couple days with girls a little banged up or sick, but I think it speaks a lot about our team and our depth and just where we’re at right now to be able to win both divisions.”
Mara Hemmer was second in the junior/senior division in 19:30.13. Teammate Emily Nau followed in third in 19:32.94.
Shelby Bracker (19:38.74) and Myia Johnson (20:08.02) placed finished 5-6 for the Tigers while Madi Ustohal was 11th in 21:37.33.
“All five of those girls have truly invested over the last few years,” Smrcina said. “It’s not really surprising to see them have that success when I think about their commitment in the summer. We definitely still have a lot to grow as a team. I think we can continue to work on our pack running, but those five girls have really come a long way in their careers and they did a nice job.”
Maddie Yardley of Elkhorn High took top honors in the upper division, winning the race in 19:16.18.
“She’s the real deal,” Smrcina said of Yardley. “When she made that move during the race it was very impressive. Our girls couldn’t quite respond. That’s one of those things where I think we need to work on our pack running a little more. She ran really well.”
Elli Dahl and Mia Wagner crossed the finish line 1-2 in the freshman/sophomore race. Dahl had a time of 19:46.91 while Wagner finished in 20:26.21.
“I asked a few different things out of Elli this week, in terms of her race plan and how she approached things,” Smrcina said. “She really did a nice job of executing. Instead of just going after it from the front, we were going to really work on her attacking later in the race. She did a really nice job of executing.”
Smrcina was also impressed with the sophomore Wagner’s performance.
“She definitely had a breakthrough race today. When she moved into second, she really took command of it,” he said.
Avry LaFavor placed fifth for the Tigers in 20:35.43. Teammate Alex Sasse was 16th in 21:41.34.
Also finishing in the top 40 for FHS were: Jenna Knuppel (27th, 23:54.92), Allison Merrill (30th, 24:21.79), Janice Nelsen (38th, 24:56.38) and Katie Betram (40th, 25:10.90).