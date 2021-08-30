 Skip to main content
FHS Girls golf finishes 9th in Kearney
The Fremont girls golf team finished ninth at the Kearney Girls Golf Invite Friday, shooting a team score of 400 at Awarii Dunes. 

“I thought if was a good team effort by the girls today," said Fremont coach Matt Burg. "Three girls either tied or beat their personal best competitive rounds. The really competed well today against some good teams.”

Freshman Ansley Giesselmann shot an 87 to finish in a tie for 25th. 

“Ansley just doesn’t play like a freshman sometimes," Burg said. "There were a few spots in the round today where I thought she may get a little rattled at this golf course and it didn’t happen. She kept her composure. Those little mental steps are where she is making progress early on.

Emma Benson shot a 92 to tie for 29th - better her best career round by four strokes. 

Maddie Wusk, in her first varsity competition, shot a 103 while Zoey Kallio carded a 118. 

