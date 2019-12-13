Third-ranked Fremont High School probably isn’t the team you want to face when you are looking for your first win of the season.
Grand Island found that out Friday night in the Al Bahe Gymnasium.
The Tigers used a 21-2 first-quarter run to seize control and went on to defeat the Islanders 65-18. The win improves Fremont to 4-0 heading into a match-up Saturday at Omaha Bryan.
The Tigers’ defensive pressure caused 33 turnovers by the Islanders. Fremont recorded 18 steals, including seven by sophomore Sarah Shepard.
“We felt that our full-court pressure defense would get us off to a really good start,” Fremont coach Kelly Flynn said. “We usually have a goal of getting 15 (points) a quarter, but to get 27 and hold them to six really set the tone for the game.”
The Tigers also showed off their shooting ability from the perimeter. Fremont nailed 11 3-point baskets (off of 34 attempts). Senior Sydney Golladay, who led FHS with 20 points, was 6 of 12 on treys.
The Islanders used a Tori Hale basket to cut Fremont’s lead to 6-4 in the opening minutes. Fremont then closed the quarter on the 21-2 run. Golladay, Taylor McCabe and Shepard all connected on 3s during the surge.
Golladay’s fourth 3 of the night made it 32-8 with 5:30 left in the half. The Tigers went on to a 40-12 advantage at halftime.
The lead swelled to 42-12 on Macy Bryant’s basket to open the third quarter. The Tigers forced a running a clock later in the period.
“I liked the way the girls came out in the second half, too, even though we weren’t playing full-court defense anymore,” Flynn said. “They still played really good half-court defense and continued with the transition game. Syd found open players (hustling) down the court.”
You have free articles remaining.
Golladay, a Fort Hays State recruit, had five assists and seven rebounds. McCabe added 15 points, including a trio of treys. Shepard contributed 11 points while Bryant had nine points and 12 rebounds.
Sophomore Claire Kelly led the Islanders with 10 points and five rebounds. The Islanders host Omaha South on Saturday.
The Tigers turn their attention now to the Bears, who are 1-2. One of Bryan’s losses was an 87-8 setback to top-ranked Millard South.
“We want to play hard on back-to-back nights, regardless of the competition,” Flynn. “That is the big thing. We know we’re going to face tough competition in our four games next week (in the Nike Tournament of Champions in Phoenix) and we also know we have to do that for the HAC (Heartland Athletic Conference) Tournament after we get back from Arizona.”
Box Score
Fremont 27 13 19 6 — 65
Grand Island 6 6 4 2 — 18
Fremont — Sydney Golladay 20, Taylor McCabe 15, Lexie Glosser 3, Bella Keaton 7, Sarah Shepard 11, Macy Bryant 9.
Grand Island — Ella McDonald 2, Abbi Maciejewski 2, Katie Zuelow 2, Claire Kelly 10, Tori Hale 2.
3 -point field goals — Golladay 6, McCabe 3, Keaton, Shepard.