The Fremont High girls soccer team dropped its last three matches.
The Tigers lost 10-0 to Lincoln Southwest Monday night in Lincoln.
Over the weekend, FHS lost 6-0 to North Platte and fell just short against South Sioux City 2-1.
The Tigers played well against Southwest on Monday despite dealing with several injuries, FHS coach Charlee Wiese said.
“We had a few opportunities up top but couldn’t finish,” the coach said. “We’re focusing on staying disciplined and trusting the process. We are going to continue to work hard on small things and take on Kearney on Thursday.”
The Tigers’ road game Thursday against Kearney is scheduled for a 7 p.m. start.