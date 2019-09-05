The Fremont High School girls cross country team isn’t lacking experience in 2019.
FHS coach Jake Smrcina welcomes back all seven of his varsity runners from last season’s Class A state runner-up squad.
“We’ve got nine of our top-10 returning,” said Smrcina, noting that the only graduation loss was current Nebraska Wesleyan runner Avery Decker. “We’ll miss Avery’s leadership, but we still have the same faces at the front of the team as we did last year.”
That group includes Elli Dahl. As a freshman last season, Dahl finished third in the Class A state cross country race. She followed that up in the spring by winning the all-class gold medal in the 3,200 meters. She also joined Decker, Taylor McCabe and current cross country teammate Myia Johnson in winning the all-class gold in the 3,200-meter relay.
Also back is junior Mara Hemmer. She placed 15th at the state cross country meet as a sophomore. Last spring, she was sixth in the 3,200 and seventh in the 1,600 in Class A at state track.
Sophomore Lucy Dillon was a multiple medalist at state track and finished 17th in cross country. Junior Emily Nau was 19th while sophomore Mia Wagner was 25th. Johnson placed 38th while junior Shelby Bracker was 52nd.
Fremont opens the season Friday night at the Augustana Twilight Invitational in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Smrcina doesn’t have to declare a varsity for the first meet. Instead, 10 Tigers, including Alex Sasse, junior Madison Ustohal and sophomore Avry LaFavor will join the returning state runners.
Depth won’t be an issue on the 2019 squad.
“Not only will our varsity seven probably change from meet to meet, but I think our 1-2-3 runners will look different,” Smrcina said. “I know that sounds crazy since Elli is a two-time state champion in track, but when we look at workouts and things, Emily Nau and Myia have really taken that next step as runners.”
Smrcina said the intrateam competition should make everyone better.
“As long as it is healthy among our girls, that is wonderful,” he said. “If Elli has an off-day, someone else can step up. If Myia isn’t feeling good, then Mia is right behind her or Shelby is there. Going into races, that will take the pressure off of the girls because no one has to be a superstar. We’re so deep, different ones can step up when we need it.”
A couple of time trials during the summer indicate how much the Tigers have improved. During the Spilinek Alumni Run in early August, Johnson broke Lisa Baumert’s record by 15 seconds while Nau broke it by 20 seconds.
“Cross country is Emily’s thing,” Smrcina said. “The longer the race the better. She is just so darn strong.”
About two weeks ago, during a 3K at Clemmons Park, Dahl’s school record — set last summer — was broken by her and several of her teammates.
“Mara tied Elli’s record and five others (Dahl, Johnson, Nau, Bracker and Dillon) broke it all together,” Smrcina said. “When that happens, everyone gets giddy, but we’re trying to keep the girls grounded and just worry about the things we can control. ... We just need to focus on improving.”
The Tigers are ranked first in the Class A preseason ratings while defending champion Lincoln East is No. 2. Papillion-La Vista South, featuring returning state gold medalist Kaylie Crews, is third with Lincoln Southwest fourth.
Although the Tigers don’t pay much attention to preseason rankings, Smrcina said the other three contenders have a lot of talent. East has some talented incoming freshmen that should bolster a roster that includes veteran Jenna Muma, the runner-up at state last fall.
“But we have depth that those other teams don’t quite have,” he said. “That is something that we’ll look to build on. In cross country, though, you can have great depth, but if a team has three frontrunners, all of a sudden it starts to become a coin flip. We’ll see East at the UNK (University of Nebraska at Kearney) meet and at conference. We’ll see how it goes and by the time state rolls around, we’ll be able to put together a race plan that we feel gives us our best chance.”
Smrcina said his squad is ready to start the season.
“I have a lot of girls who like to compete,” he said. “To them, it seems like they’ve been practicing forever and they want to race. The Augustana meet gives them the chance to get out of Fremont and Nebraska and face a bunch of teams from Iowa and South Dakota. The girls can dust the rust off and get the opportunity to remember what racing is like.”