PELLA, Iowa — Facing a loaded field with quality teams from six states, the Fremont High School girls finished fourth Saturday at the Heartland Cross Country Classic.
The meet is usually held in Ames, Iowa, but was moved to Pella due to a college race on Iowa State’s home course.
“After our grade-division meet (the Fremont Invitational on Sept. 6), we were excited to get out and face some top-tier teams from Iowa, South Dakota, Missouri, Kansas, Minnesota and especially Nebraska,” FHS coach Jake Smrcina said. “With the meet being in Pella, we knew the course would be a transition into ones more like our state course and girls were excited for the challenge.”
The meet featured four Nebraska Class A teams ranked in the top 10 — No. 2 Papillion-La Vista South, No. 4 Lincoln Southwest, 10th-ranked Omaha Marian and the third-ranked Tigers.
Johnston (Iowa) won with 94 points followed by Waukee (Iowa) with 101. Southeast Polk (Iowa) was third with 112 while the Tigers scored 148.
“The teams that beat us are definitely some of the best in the region,” Smrcina said. “After being 23rd in the meet in 2016 and ninth last year, our fourth-place finish shows the continued improvement from all of the girls and the time they (have invested) in the off season.”
Freshman Elli Dahl led the Tigers by placing fifth in 19:42. Sophomore Emily Nau was ninth in 19:48.2
“The girls wasted no time getting out and being aggressive,” Smrcina said. “Around 900 meters in, we had five of the top 15 in the race with the girls really pushing the pace early. ... Around the 1,000-meter mark, Elli and Emily broke away and worked into the lead chase pack — a move that put them there for the rest of the race and sealed great days for both of them.”
Freshman Alex Sasse finished 38th in 21:04.2.
“It was Alex’s best race of the season so far,” Smrcina said. “After dropping back to about 45th, she fought back really well and ran tough today.”
Sophomore Mara Hemmer was 47th in 21:14.6 while junior Myia Johnson was 49th in 21:16.5.
“Mara made a big move around the third 1,000, but struggled with the heat down the finish,” Smrcina said. “Myia had some serious blister issues but was able to move up a few spots in the last 600 meters to give us all five scorers in the top 50.”
Sophomore Shelby Bracker was 73rd in 21:42.2 and junior Madi Ustohal was 76th in 21:51.9.
The Tigers return to action at 3:30 p.m. Sept. 24 at the University of Nebraska at Kearney Invitational. The meet will included Papillion-La Vista South. The Titans were seventh on Saturday while Southwest was fifth and Marian 22nd.
“With a little over a month left in the season, we know that we still have a lot of growing to do as a team and are working to make sure our best month is our last month,” Smrcina said. “The rest of Class A is going to be extremely competitive down the stretch and we want to keep working on our race strategy as we build our fitness to be best in October.”