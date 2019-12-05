BELLEVUE — Fremont High School beat Bellevue West in about every way imaginable Thursday night in the opening game of the Early Bird Classic.
The Tigers outrebounded the Thunderbirds 41-22, committed only eight turnovers to 26 for the hosts and ultimately picked up a 70-23 victory.
“I was really happy,” Fremont coach Kelly Flynn said about the Tigers, who are ranked third in Class A by the Omaha World-Herald. “You never know how things will go in a first game. But I was happy with our scrimmage (Monday night) against Elkhorn South and then to come in here on their home floor and play like we did was good to see.”
The Tigers’ offense was clicking as junior Charli Earth led the way with 20 points. Senior point guard Sydney Golladay, in her first game since suffering a season-ending knee injury last winter, added 13 points and nine assists. Sophomore Taylor McCabe contributed 12 points and seven rebounds.
“We shot the ball well (25 of 60) with a lot of (scoring) balance,” Flynn said. “I thought we also had kids like Bella (Keaton) and Lexie (Glosser) come in and play well.”
Defensively, the Tigers limited the Thunderbirds to 8 of 39 shooting from the field (20 percent).
“To hold a team in the 20s is a pretty good defensive statement,” Flynn said.
The Tigers jumped to a 7-0 lead on the strength of five points from Golladay. Earth hit a short jumper and added a pair of 3-point field goals as the advantage swelled to 21-6 at the end of the first quarter.
A McCabe 3 started the second quarter and the Tigers went on to enjoy a 38-12 halftime lead.
Earth had 12 of her points in the second half. She finished with a double-double by snagging a team-best 14 rebounds.
“She is playing with a lot of confidence right now,” Flynn said. “She runs the floor well. Anytime you hustle like she does, good things are going to happen.”
Bellevue West’s defense keyed on McCabe, but Earth and others stepped up for FHS.
“They really hounded Taylor, but we did a good job of looking inside and getting some easy finishes,” Flynn said.
The FHS coach was also pleased to have Golladay back out on the floor.
“She made some great passes in transition and is an unselfish player,” he said.
Sophomore Taryn Whaton led Bellevue West with seven points. Siarra Roberts added six points. Danielle Peterson had a team-best five rebounds.
Fremont advances to the Early Bird Classic championship game at 2:45 Saturday afternoon in the Bahe Gymnasium against either Lincoln Northeast or Omaha Westside.
Box Score
Fremont 21 17 18 14 — 70
Bellevue West 6 6 7 4 — 23
Fremont — Sydney Golladay 13, Karley Golladay 2, Taylor McCabe 12, Lexie Glosser 4, Bella Keaton 5, Sarah Shepard 6, Charli Earth 20, Macy Bryant 8.
Bellevue West — Daisa Howard 4, Aubrey Brazda 2, Madison Moraski 3, Kayla Elmore 1, Siarra Roberts 6, Taryn Wharton 7.