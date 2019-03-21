LINCOLN — The Fremont High School girls set three school records Thursday during the unscored Lincoln Northeast Relays at Nebraska Wesleyan.
“We had 21 (personal records) and more than anything it was great to get to compete in nice weather at a great facility,” Fremont coach TJ Roffers said. “We scored in every event and the kids responded well to the competition. It was good to get an early-season look at our new (Heartland Athletic Conference) competition.”
Juanita Mendoza established an indoor school record by winning the pole vault. She cleared 10-0.
The Tigers also set school records in the 6,400-meter relay and the sprint medley relay.
The 4x1,600 crew of Myia Johnson, Emily Nau, Mia Wagner and Mara Hemmer finished third in 22:35.04. The sprint medley team of Mendoza, Kennedy Jones, Tania Gleason and Lucy Dillon finished first in 1:54.72.
The 3,200-meter squad of Dillon, Avery Decker, Taylor McCabe and Shelby Bracker also captured top honors in 10:10.20.
Trinity Hesman placed second in the discus at 109-4 — less than two feet off the winning toss from Macy Fuller of Kearney. Fremont’s 400-meter relay team finished fifth in 52.89 while the 1,600-meter team placed third in 4:17.56.
Maddie Everitt tied for fifth in the high jump by clearing 4-6.
The Tigers will compete March 30 at the Ralston Relays.
LNE Relays
Event Winners and FHS Placers
Long Jump — 1. Emma Hilderbrand, Grand Island, 16-2 1/4.
Discus — 1. Macy Fuller, Kearney, 111-3. 2. Trinity Hesman, FHS, 109-4.
Shot Put — 1. Jhanna McCullough, Lincoln Southeast, 35-4 3/4.
High Jump — 1. Taylor Yakel, LSE 5-0. 5. (tie) Maddie Everitt, FHS, 4-6 with three others.
Pole Vault — 1. Juanita Mendoza, FHS, 10-0.
Triple Jump — 1. Adi Wood, Kearney, 35-8.
6,400-Meter Relay — 1. Lincoln East, 22:17.18. 3. Fremont, 22:35.04.
100-Meter Hurdles — 1. Elle Dahlgren, K, 15.82. 6. Hailey Newill, FHS, 18.39.
3,200-Meter Relay — 1. Fremont, 10:10.20.
1,600 Sprint Medley Relay — 1. Lincoln Pius, 4:25.50. 6. Fremont, 5:04.90.
400-Meter Relay — 1. Pius, 51.70. 5. Fremont, 52.89.
Hurdle Shuttle Relay — 1. Lincoln East, 1:00.58. 5. Fremont (1:04.33).
Distance Medley Relay — 1. Lincoln East, 12:59.44. 3. Fremont, 13:42.15. 5. Fremont, 13:49.15.
800 Sprint Medley Relay — 1. Fremont, 1:54.72.
1,600-Meter Relay — 1. Kearney, 4:13.30. 3. Fremont, 4:17.56.