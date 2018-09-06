Fremont High School served notice Thursday that the girls’ cross country program will be pretty good for several more years.
The Tigers won the freshmen/sophomore division and placed second in the junior/senior division during the Fremont Invitational at Valley View Golf Course.
“It ended up being a beautiful day and the course was in good shape,” Fremont coach Jake Smrcina said. “It was a little muddy in spots, but that certainly didn’t hurt the kids any.”
The mud also didn’t slow down the Tigers. Fremont had seven of the top 10 placers in the freshmen/sophomore division.
“To do something like that takes more than talent,” Smrcina said. “It takes working together, pack running and also putting in the time over the summer. I think it says a lot about where we’re at as a program. We have some experienced kids and a lot of hungry younger ones. That has us excited as coaches.”
Freshman Elli Dahl led the way by winning the race in 19:29.23. Sophomores Emily Nau (19:55.05) and Shelby Bracker (20:41.65) were second and third, respectively.
“Elli is a really sweet girl, but when she gets on the course she is relentless,” Smrcina said. “She didn’t miss a day of training this summer and she is just scratching the surface of what she can do.”
Bracker was so dedicated during the summer, that she went on training runs during a family vacation to Africa, Smrcina said.
“She had success in track and I think that helped her confidence,” he said. “She had some injuries last year, but she is really running well.”
Sophomore Mara Hemmer was seventh in 21:02.10 while freshmen Alex Sasse (21:04.22), Lucy Dillon (21:21.06) and Mia Wagner (21:21.23) were eighth, ninth and 10th, respectively. Another freshman, Avry LaFavor, was 18th in 22:38.36.
Fremont finished with 21 points while Elkhorn High was second with 53. Elkhorn South was third with 85.
In the junior/senior division, the Storm took top honors with 48 points while the Tigers were second with 51. Papillion-La Vista finished third with 74.
“We were fourth last year so we really showed some improvement,” Smrcina said.
Ally Schilmoeller of South won the race in 19:50.56. Junior Myia Johnson led FHS by placing third in 20:35.14. Madi Ustohal was fifth in 21:08.71 and Avery Decker was sixth in 21:31.15.
“Avery has faced some injuries and adversity the last few years, but she stepped up big today and really competed,” Smrcina said.
Kaitlynn Leffler of the Tigers was 12th in 22:00.42 while Baylee Field was 25th in 23:35.03.
Fremont Invitational
Junior/Senior Team Scores — Elkhorn South 48, Fremont 41, Papillion-La Vista 74, Elkhorn High 97, South Sioux City 103, Columbus 154, Bennington 174, Omaha Northwest 246.
Top 15 Individuals — 1. Ally Schilmoeller, ES, 19:50.56. 2. Hannah Pollan, E, 20:10.42. 3. Myia Johnson, F, 20:35.14. 4. Grace Lamski, E, 21:00.57. 5. Madi Ustohal, F, 21:08.71. 6. Avery Decker, F, 21:31.15. 7. Krista McNeill, ES, 21:38.77. 8. Renne Thompson, PLV, 21:45.25. 9. Kate Boyens, ES, 21:48.61. 10. Sadie Rocha, SSC, 21:52.65. 11. Tuenedi Villicana, SSC, 21:59.40. 12. Kaitlynn Leffler, F, 22:00.42. 13. Faith Grelk, PLV, 22:06.68. 14. Saray Bedoya, PLV, 22:11.46. 15. Lydia Paulsen, ES, 22:20.44.
Freshmen/Sophomore Team Scores — Fremont 21, Elkhorn High 53, Elkhorn South 85, Columbus 117, Papillion-La Vista 118, Bennington 137.
Top 15 Finishers — 1. Elli Dahl, F, 19:29.23. 2. Emily Nau, F, 19:55.05. 3. Shelby Bracker, F, 20:41.54. 4. Abby Meschke, E, 20:45.36. 5. Maddie Yardley, E, 20:48.16. 6. Olivia Adams, ES, 20:49.52. 7. Mara Hemmer, F, 21:02.10. 8. Alex Sasse, F, 21:04.22. 9. Lucy Dillon, F, 21:21.06. 10. Mia Wagner, F, 21:21.23. 11. Elise Madden, ES, 21:23.67. 12. Calla Wittland, B, 21:31.86. 13. Taylor Grasz, E, 21:52.12. 14. Paige Gratton, ES, 22:14.71. 15. Gabrillea Thomas, E, 22:15.47.